Say I Do is Netflix’s latest reality series, one which combines all the best elements of Queer Eye with a hint of Love Is Blind.

The makeover reality series follows eight couples on the journey to their wedding day. From helping them plan the most memorable proposals to the big white wedding, three experts are on site to guide these couples through their forthcoming nuptials.

One of the couples featured in Say I Do is Randy and Skyler. Viewers fell head over heels for the pair, as Randy…

So, where are Randy and Skyler from Say I Do episode 8 now?

Who is Randy?

Randy Caplinger is a leasing manager from Indianapolis.

Randy originally graduated Ivy Tech Community College in 2011 with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration and Management. He then went on to obtain his leasing license. Randy has been working as an agent and consultant for real estate groups since 2015.

Throughout Randy’s episode, they explored his insecurities with being out and proud, despite having been in a relationship with Skyler for over seven years. Randy explained in the episode: “There are certain members of my family who don’t really agree [with the relationship].”

My heart is breaking for Randy hearing him be so scared to truly be himself. #sayido @randy_caplinger you are so loved by those who have been lucky enough to get a glimpse of your true self. — XTINE🦖 (@Chrissy_tinee) July 1, 2020

Meet Skyler

Skyler Scott Leffingwell is Randy’s fiancé on Say I Do – the couple are now married.

It was Skyler’s idea to surprise Randy with a wedding on Say I Do. He explained: “I want to surprise Randy with this wedding because he deserves it so much. I want him to have a moment of pure joy. Two gay men, loud and proud about it.”

Skyler and Randy were engaged since 2017 but things got in the way of their nuptials, mainly how Randy felt about his own insecurities.

Where are Randy and Skyler from Say I Do now?

Randy and Skyler are as loved up as ever from the looks of their Instagrams.

When Say I Do dropped to Netflix, the couple were sunning themselves at The Sandpiper Beacon Beach Resort in Florida. They followed their beach days by celebrating Pride week 2020, with Randy looking more confident than ever.

You can follow Randy @randycaplinger and Skyler @skylercaplinger. They even created a joint account where they plan to share their relationship milestones and memories.

