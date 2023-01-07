The Ultimatum France fans want to know the latest when it comes to one of the show’s couples, Scott and Lindsay.

Although the two had many ups and downs on the Netflix show, fans are loving one thing that came out of the experiment for Lindsay – her friendship with Richy.

Let’s take a look at what Scott and Lindsay decided to do at the end of The Ultimatum.

WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD…

Credit: Netflix France YouTube channel/The Ultimatum France

Meet Scott and Lindsay

Twenty-eight-year-old sports coach Scott and twenty-four-year-old nurse Lindsay are one of the Ultimatum France’s couples.

Lindsay gives her partner an ultimatum on the show as she wants to get married and have children.

Scott isn’t keen on the idea of settling down and said that he thinks that once a couple gets married no one makes an effort any longer, everything is taken for granted.

The couple had rocky road on The Ultimatum

Scott and Lindsay have known each other for six years and have been in a relationship for five and a half.

Their relationship was rocked by cheating on Scott’s part.

During episode 9, Lindsay said that she was “disappointed” with Scott. She explained that she was “hurt” by Scott “once again” during the experiment.

Putting herself first, Lindsay decided to drop her ultimatum and end their relationship. Scott said: “Do what you have to but I’m going to fight for you.”

Scott and Lindsay after The Ultimatum

The Ultimatum France episode 10 saw the cast two months after the show ended.

Lindsay met with couples Richy and Catherine, Sarah and André, and Sophianne and Lina.

She explained that although she split from Scott, the two got back together.

Lindsay said: “I decided to forgive him and give him a second chance… he really stepped up… we’re back together and it’s going better.”

Although Scott and Lindsay had some difficulty in their relationship during the show, one person who Lindsay got on well with was Richy.

Richy expressed that he was disappointed that Lindsay got back together with Scott after the experiment.

Many fans expressed their love for Richy and Lindsay’s friendship on The Ultimatum France.

One wrote: “Richy helping Lindsay through her anxiety at the improv class was really beautiful. He was so caring, gentle and supportive. You can tell a lot of people in this cast are willing to put in the work to help each other get to where they want to be.”

Another tweeted: “Richy and Lindsay’s friendship is everything.”

Someone else said: “I love Richy and Lindsay’s friendship, it’s so wholesome and you know they’re now besties for life.”

