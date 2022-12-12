One question on the minds of many Too Hot To Handle fans is did Seb kiss Flavia? The pair went on a date during the Netflix show and Sebastian Melrose certainly had an opportunity to share a kiss with Peruvian actress Flavia Laos.

Let’s take a look at whether Seb dared to go in for the kiss with Flavia and what happened on their date. The pair have been dropping hints on social media in relation to romance after the Netflix show.

Did Seb kiss Flavia?

No, although Seb was given an opportunity to kiss Flavia, he decided not to. At the time, Seb had feelings for another of the singletons on the show – Kayla Richart.

Seb and Kayla formed a romance on the show and lost their team a fair deal of money. And, because Seb and Kayla broke the rules of Too Hot To Handle more than once, their fellow cast members didn’t have faith they’d be able to abstain from any kind of bedroom activity when they spent a night away privately.

Seb and Flavia’s date

During Too Hot To Handle season 4 episode 4, Flavia joined the show. She invited Seb to go on a date when she first arrived and the two appeared to be instantly attracted to one another.

Seb described Flavia as “seriously tempting” during their date. And it appears Flavia was keen on Seb, too. She stroked his beard and leg, and even asked him to kiss her.

Flavia added that (virtual assistant) Lana had given her permission for a “free kiss” but Seb resisted Flavia’s charms and turned down the kiss opportunity because of his feelings for Kayla.

Seb and Flavia seen hanging out together on Instagram Stories

Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday (December 11), Seb could be seen hanging out with Flavia. The two were speaking Spanish in the stories as Seb admitted his mother hails from El Salvador.

Given that Flavia hails from Peru, he said she was helping him brush up on his knowledge of the language. The two could be seen walking together in the snow and also hanging out with fellow THTH star Creed McKinnon.

Seb and Kayla still follow each other on Instagram.

