Who is Seema Khan? Age and Instagram of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star!

She is amongst the cast who showcase their professional and personal lives on the series, revealing what it is like to be part of the Bollywood industry.

Viewers who have seen the show already know that the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Star is married to Sohail Khan.

So what else is there to know about Seema Khan? We found her Instagram!

Meet Seema Khan

Seema is a fashion designer from Mumbai, India.

The label owner married her husband Somail in 1998, which is the same day that his directorial debut Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya released.

Seema and Somail are not in a “conventional marriage” and do not live together. Her children are Nirvaan and Yohan Khan.

Her brand, Seema Khan, is named after her. She displays her designs at Mumbai’s fashion and lifestyle hotspot, Bandra 190 as Founder Associate.

Seema’s passion for fashion started at a very young age while working for her father’s garment export business.

seema khan is my new favourite person. — dib (@dibzter) November 28, 2020

Seema Khan: Age

Seema is 41 years old. Her husband Somail is 8 years older than her.

Their son Nirvaan is 20, while Yohan is 9 years old.

This means that they had their first child when Seema was 21, and their second when she was 32 (in 2011). They opted for surrogacy to have Yohan.

Please ok I love Seema Khan so much she's my new favourite person — Nandita 🤦🏽‍♀️ Banerjee (@nan_ban01) November 27, 2020

Seema Khan on Instagram

While it’s clear that Seema is a favourite among viewers, it’s obvious that her fans enjoy following her social media.

With 395,000 followers on Instagram, the Bollywood star regularly shares snippets of family life, outings and regular career updates.

Several fans have commented on Seema’s photos, telling her how much they love watching her on the series.

