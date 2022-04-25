Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith once auditioned for the Pussycat Dolls













Cue the glitz, glam and drama of the world of LA’s real estate agents as Selling Sunset is back in 2022 for its fifth season. Since 2019, Netflix subscribers have been tuning in to get their reality TV fix from Mary, Maya, Christine, Heather, Chrishell and co.

The majority of Amanza Smith’s storylines on Selling Sunset have involved her break up with her ex, Ralph Brown. Amanza had a tough time having to raise her children alone and speaking to Today, she said her life was very different when she signed a contract to start filming for the Netflix show.

Selling Sunset’s Amanza is multi-talented

As well as being a single mom of two, Amanza Smith is a reality TV star, an interior designer and she has a real estate license.

As per her Oppenheim Group bio, Amanza has worn many hats in her life. She’s worked as a model, a cheerleader for the Indianapolis Colts and she also appeared on NBC game show Deal or No Deal as a model.

She can be found on Instagram @amanzasmith with 898K followers.

Amanza auditioned to be a Pussycat Doll

As well as having a career in modelling, cheerleading and TV, Amanza also branched out into the entertainment world and had a punt at joining a girl band in the past.

Selling Sunset season 5 episode 2 sees Amanza reveal that she was a featured extra in the Austin Powers 3 movie. She added: “Guess who didn’t end up getting featured?“

Amanza also said that she once auditioned to be in the girl band The Pussycat Dolls.

She said: “It was the most embarrassing day of my life. We all have a number and they stand in line and they say ‘Ok, so your name, your age, where you’re from and what you’re going to sing’. Everybody’s ‘Twenty’, ‘Twenty’. I’m like ‘Hiya, I’m Amanza, 31 and I’m gonna sing ‘Like Woah’.“

Amanza’s now 45 years old, so she would have auditioned for the band in 2007.

Amanza’s career in 2022

Prior to being cast in Netflix’s Selling Sunset, Amanza clearly tried her hand at many different things career-wise but she has gone full circle and returned back to her first love of interior design. In her younger years, she graduated from Indiana State University with a major in Interior Design before moving to LA and embarking on a career in modelling.

Nowadays, as per her bio, Amanza is the in-house interior design expert at The Oppenheim Group.

A Today report from 2021 states that she was dating someone then, but she didn’t reveal who and said that she prefers to keep her love life under wraps.

Selling Sunset: Season 5. (L-R) Vanessa Villela and Amanza Smith in episode 6 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

