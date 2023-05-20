Billionaire Adam Weitsman caused quite a stir during Selling Sunset season 6. Two Oppenheim Group realtors clashed over having him as their client. The Netflix show kicked off a fresh new season on May 19 and welcomed a newbie to the O Group – Bre Tiesi.

Bre showed her billionaire client Adam around a stunning LA property before hearing that another agent, Emma Hernan, had allegedly reached out to him to show some houses. However, Emma said she had only sent Adam some of her empanadas and that they had been friends for years on the Netflix show.

Billionaire Adam stars on Selling Sunset

With the arrival of Bre Tiesi on Selling Sunset, a brand new batch of A-List clients also appear in season 6.

Saweetie is shown a $9 million mansion on the 2023 show and Deontay Wilder’s wife, Telli Swift, also views a stunning property with Bre.

Episode 3 sees Bre head to North Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles. She shows Adam Weitsman a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home sprawling 10,365 square feet.

The mansion featured a separate guest house and jaw-dropping views.

With a price tag of almost $25 million and a hefty commission of just under $750,000, there was a lot at stake for Bre.

Speaking during episode 3, Bre says that she has a number of billionaires that she’s “cool with,” and Adam is one of them.

He is looking for his fifth vacation home on the Netflix show. Bre said: “There is no ceiling with this man.”

Who is Adam Weitsman?

Billionaires Row is home to all kinds of celebrities including Bono and Lenny Kravitz. Selling Sunset star Adam couldn’t deny that the home he viewed was “beautiful,” although his heart belongs to the East Coast.

Adam hails from New York and is 54 years old. He’s a father to three daughters and built his fortune in the scrap metal business.

With almost 20 million Instagram followers, Adam can be found @adamweitsman.

Adam’s passion was fine arts

Speaking to The Real Deal’s Amir Korangy on Coffee Talks, Adam explained how he ended up becoming a scrap metal entrepreneur.

The Upstate Shredding and Weitsman Recycling owner said in 2023 that his passion was fine arts.

Adam explained he once had a gallery on Bleecker Street: “I was never going to be in the scrap metal business,” adding that he was a fine arts major.

When Adam’s sister passed away from cancer, he ended up going to help his father run his business, leaving his art gallery behind. From there, he grew a business in the scrap metal field.

During his Coffee Talks interview, Adam explained that he got arrested in 1998 and served a year in prison. He said: “Looking back, I was really arrogant.”

