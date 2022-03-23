











As the Season 5 of Selling Sunset is set to air next month, Reality TitBit recaps the dramatic moments of Season 4 likely to carry on to unfold throughout the new season.

The Netflix series follows up a group of realtors at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. Although the show is filled with petty arguments between the cast, there have also been moments of laughter and real talk.

Nonetheless, as the show continues with Season 5 there are hopes the drama leftover at the end of Season 4 will feature in the new episodes.

The love triangle between Emma, Christine and mystery man in Selling Sunset Season 4

Season 4 of Selling Sunset begins and ends with the drama between the three. As they learned they both dated the same man, the girls wondered whether their mutual ex had been with them at the same time, or after the breakups.

As reported in the RadioTimes, Christine dropped a bombshell in the finale of the series: Christine and the mystery man were once engaged. However, there was something off about it that did not sit quite right.

Christine claimed she caught Emma with him just after he had proposed to her, and claimed he later proposed to Emma with the same ring. The mystery man has never been named, which is an anticipated mystery we hope is resolved in Season 5.

Chrishell and Jason’s relationship teased at the end of Season 4

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Who would’ve thought that these two would end up together? Viewers caught a glimpse of Chrishell and Jason kissing in the trailer teaser at the end of Season 4. Cosmopolitan revealed that even though they had made things official months before Season 4, the couple played it cool during filming.

The news took everyone by surprise as it had been kept a secret. However, the pair split six months after dating late in 2021 and their relationship was kept off-air. But fans are wondering if their relationship will be all eyes and ears throughout Season 5.



Heather Rae Youngs’ conflict with Christine Quinn

Heather and Christine’s friendship has been on and off. However, Christine seemed to have crossed the line after her conversation with Emma over claims about her ex. It could lead to more tensions as questions arise on whether they’ll become friends again.

Nonetheless, ET Online revealed Heather got upset and left the finale party after she tried to end the conflict by talking to Christine. Heather grew upset when Christine didn’t appear willing to talk it out.

As their conflict remains unresolved and tensions build up, fans are curious to see whether the two will be able to patch things up.

What to expect in Selling Sunset Season 5?

According to Collider, Season 5 of Selling Sunset will premiere on Netflix on April 22. Viewers will see more of Christine, the start of Chrishell and Jason’s romance, Heather’s bridal shower, and more real estate with Davina.

There is also a new additional member into the Selling Sunset cast, Chelsea Lazkan.

At the end of season four, Jason announced that he was heading up a new branch in Orange County, so there might not be many scenes of one of the Oppenheim twins.