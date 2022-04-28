











Selling Sunset is back in 2022 with a brand new season. Christine, Maya, Davina, Heather and the rest of the Oppenheim Group realtors are back for season 5 and in some episodes, you could cut the tension with a knife! IT turns out that listing million-dollar properties comes with shade, beef and a side of bribery in season 5.

The stars of the Netflix show have become something of celebrities since appearing on the show which first launched in 2019. Five seasons later and the real estate agents are recognised all over the world. So, let’s take a look at which actors would play Selling Sunset’s biggest stars if it ever became a movie…

Selling Sunset cast: Scarlett Johanssen as Christine Quinn

It’s safe to say that Selling Sunset OG Christine Quin is the show’s most talked-about realtor.

Only the creme de la creme of Hollywood could fill Christine’s shoes on the big screen so we’ve opted for the goddess that is Scarlett Johansson to play the role of Ms Quinn.

Scarlett Johansson is likely used to a costume change or two but she’d be dripping in all kinds of designer outfits as Christine.

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Christine Quinn, Chelsea Lazkani in season 5 of Selling Sunset. Cr. Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix © 2022

Selling Sunset cast: Paris Hilton as Emma Hernan

Next up, it was a toss-up between Paris Hilton and Blake Lively bagging the role of Emma Hernan in our faux Selling Sunset movie.

Emma has been likened to Paris Hilton by Selling Sunset fans since she first joined the show and she’s giving Blake Lively’s down to earth-ness.

Overall, going off of fans’ tweets about Emma’s looks, it’s Paris Hilton that would be playing her in a movie.

Selling Sunset: Season 5. Pictured: Emma Hernan in episode 1 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Margot Robbie as Chrishell Stause

Finding an actress to play Chrishell Stause was a toughie. She’s giving Margot Robbie with a touch of Hayden Panettiere.

Selling Sunset fans don’t appear to have found many look-a-likes for Chrishell but one did say that they thought her sister had a likeness to Mariah Carey.

Margot Robbie oozes Chrishell’s same ageless vibe, fans couldn’t believe that Chrishell was 40 years old during season 5.

Selling Sunset: Season 5. Pictured: Chrishell Stause in episode 2 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Chloe Kitembo as Chelsea Lazkani

It would probably be near-on impossible to find an actress capable of recreating Chelsea Lazkani’s larger than life personality.

Many Selling Sunset viewers have said she looks like Chloe Kitembo and although Chloe is a YouTuber and not technically an actress, she’s got the role.

She also has a likeness to Tika Sumpter and Coco Jones in our opinion.

Cameron Diaz plays Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald’s female boss vibe and dazzling smile is giving us a serious amount of Cameron Diaz.

Some Selling Sunset fans have also said that Mary looks like Miley Cyrus, but it’s the Selling Sunset movie we’re recruiting for, not a soundtrack.

Mary is a more senior realtor at The Oppenheim Group, so who better to play her than almost 50-year-old Cameron D?

Selling Sunset: Season 5. Pictured: Mary Fitzgerald in episode 2 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Katherine Heigl as Heather Rae El Moussa

With her brown eyes and blonde hair, Heather Rae El Moussa isn’t too unlike actress Katherine Heigl.

They both hail from the USA, are married and Heather is likely going to be a mom soon since she and Tarek are now officially husband and wife. Heather and Katherine Heigl are oozing the same wholesomeness in our eyes.

Heather also could be played by Kiera Knightley, but it’s Katherine who takes top spot.

Selling Sunset: Season 5. Pictured: Heather Rae Young in episode 3 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Who would play Jason and Brett Oppenheim?

The two main cheeses at the Oppenheim Group would need to be played by actors with a fair amount of clout in Hollywood.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem that there are twin actors who fit the bill to play Jason and Brett so we’ve had to opt for unrelated actors for the job.

Jason Statham plays Jason Oppenheim and Bruce Willis gets the role of Brett Oppenheim.

Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith is a multi-talented interior designer and real estate agent.

With those brown eyes and model looks, who else to play Amanza than Catherine Zeta-Jones?

They both serve class, sass and sexiness in equal measure.

Amanza Smith Selling Sunset cast – Netflix

Heidi Klum as Maya Vander

There’s a certain level of class about Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander that no other cast member seems to possess. Everyone loves her and she’s rarely involved in the drama.

Her feminity is giving us Natalie Portman but there’s also something a bit Sofia Vergara about Maya.

Despite being a model over an actress, the role of Maya gets handed to Heidi Klum due to their similar looks, stature and motherly energy.

Selling Sunset: Season 5. (L-R) Maya Vander and Chrishell Stause in episode 9 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Mila Kunis as Vanessa Villela

Vanessa Villela is a relatively new addition to Selling Sunset.

Season 5 sees Vanessa bring her boyfriend into the picture and the poor realtor is torn between staying in LA or jet-setting the globe with her man.

Mila Kunis would be the perfect actress to play Vanessa given their similar looks, Mila and Vanessa are serving looks with those green eyes like there’s no tomorrow.

Zac Efron plays Romain Bonnet

Finding an actor to replicate Mary Fitzgerald’s husband, Romain Bonnet, was a difficult task.

It was Zac Efron who got given top spot while Henry Cavill and Taylor Lautner were given consideration.

Romain is winning in all departments of being tall, dark and handsome and it’s a tough crack to find an actor to fit the bill.

Selling Sunset cast: Gal Gadot as Davina Potratz

Last, but by no means, least, Davina Potratz (who is blowing everyone away with her reunion look) can be played by Gal Gadot.

Both ladies are flying the flag for brunettes all over the world and achieving a level of athleticism that only we can dream of.

Brown eyes, brown hair and jawline to make anyone envious, it seemed that Gal Gadot would be the perfect fit for the actress to play Davina.

