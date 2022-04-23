Selling Sunset potentially set for not one but two more seasons













Although season five of Selling Sunset has literally just dropped to Netflix this week, fans are loving it so much that they are already looking ahead in hopes of more seasons, and we are here to tell you that you may be in luck!

The latest season has been a massive hit already, showing us the ins and outs of Chrishell and Jason’s relationship as well as – obviously – more drama with Christine Quinn.

Audiences are now looking ahead at a potential season six and Reality Titbit has all the details on the future of the show and its potentially renewed seasons.

Screenshot from Selling Sunset Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 6?

The show has grown leaps and bounds since it first made its debut on Netflix and we want more already! The exciting news is that in January 2022, US Weekly reported that the show has been renewed for not one but two more seasons, aka six and seven.

This would be a similar thing to what happened last year in March when the network announced that following the show’s success they would be releasing two further seasons.

Although it is yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix, the latest season ended with a few cliff-hangers too so it looks promising.

listen, I’m ready for Selling Sunset Season 6. — Chants (@chantellezaabu) April 23, 2022

Potential cast for season six

After season five, with all the OG girls having pretty big storylines, we can assume that we will see our favourite and familiar faces. Including Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Strause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanda Smith, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela and newcomer Chelsea Lazkani.

However, after Maya’s recent announcement that she is hoping to spend more time with her family in Miami, it looks like her time on the show may be over after season five.

Another cast member whose position is looking wobbly is Christine Quinn, as on the last episode we saw Emma accuse her of sabotaging a sale which lead to management having a very serious chat about her future on the show and with the company.

They need to hurry up and drop season 6 of Selling Sunset cause umm I need to know wtf going on ! — nadiaaa (@nadia2classy) April 23, 2022

May get to see Chrishell and Jason’s relationship break down

Depending on when the filming for season 6 will take place we may get to see the fall out of Chrishell and Jason’s relationship. The pair split in December 2021 after just six months of dating.

The couple ended the relationship due to their differing opinions on starting a family. Chrishell said:

I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships. It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.

