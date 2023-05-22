Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith has opened up about a serious health scare that she “avoided” for months before she finally got tested.

The Netflix star and interior designer has been candid about her mental health as a single mother to two children after her split from her ex, former NFL star Ralph Brown.

During a conversation with her best friend and fellow realtor Mary Fitzgerald, Amanda shared about going through a recent health issue that she didn’t take seriously on time.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Amanza Smith shares about serious health scare

In a heartbreaking confessional to her friend Mary, Amanza revealed that she recently had further tests done after doctors found “questionable” issues in her scan.

“Recently, there [were] some things seen on a scan that were questionable. I need to get a biopsy,” she told Mary.

“Sometimes you can have cysts that go away, [the doctors] said. So maybe that’s it. They did not know anything without doing a proper biopsy. Everything was just from the visual.”

While Amanza didn’t reveal what her health condition is in the Selling Sunset episode, she revealed that there were a lot of things that didn’t look “good”.

“When they did the ultrasound, my uterus on the screen looked…There’s a lot of stuff there and I don’t know what it is. It doesn’t look good,” she explained further.

“There’s a wide array of things that it could be, and then the one thing that we pray and hope that it’s not.”

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Selling Sunset star is not “proud” she avoided her health

Further in the episode, Amanza said that she was not “proud” she avoided her health issues for months, saying that she needs to be strong for her kids.

“I’m not proud of that. I couldn’t deal with it and just completely avoided it for three months,” she said. “I most recently went, and I finally had [the blood tests]… but I just realized, like, holy s**t, my kids — I’m all they have.”

“And then it just triggered something inside of me that, like, I realized I’m still not okay,” she added.

Netflix viewers met her two children, Noah and Braker, who she shares with their estranged father, former NFL player Ralph Brown.

She opened up about her mental health

Amanza has been candid not only about her physical health but also about her mental health. Back in March 2021, she shared a teary-eyed picture of herself at 4 am after she struggled to fall asleep.

“It’s ok not to be ok,” she penned in an Instagram post. “Many people are afraid to be open about mental health. You all see me very strong and I appreciate so much the support I have gotten thru fans and friends for the way I carry myself thru this difficult new journey as a full-time working single mom.”

On April 7, she posted a similar picture and captioned her post: “Some days look like this and It’s OK”, raising awareness about the importance of mental health.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX NOW