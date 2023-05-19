Selling Sunset fans curious to know more about Marie-Lou Nurk’s height need not wonder anymore. The Netflix star joined the show for season 6 and appears alongside her boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim.

Jason and his twin brother, Brett, run The Oppenheim Group and have starred in Netflix hit series Selling Sunset since 2019. Jason was previously dating fellow Netflix star Chrishell Stause, however, the two went their separate ways.

Now, Jason appears loved up with Marie-Lou, and Chrishell is married to G-Flip.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Marie-Lou Nurk’s height

Jason Oppenheim‘s girlfriend’s height sees her standing at 5 ft 9.

Marie-Lou, 25, hails from Germany but she also spent some time growing up in South Africa. Speaking to Vogue in 2022, Marie-Lou said that her “grandfather still owns a property near the Kruger National Park.”

Nowadays, the Netflix star splits her time between Germany, Paris, and Los Angeles.

Jason’s girlfriend is a model

Marie-Lou meets the ladies of The Oppenheim Group during season 6 episode 3.

Jason’s ex, Chrishell, said that she is “stunning,” and “beautiful” before Amanza Smith asked if she was a model.

Jason said: “She’s more than that. She studied economics and does corporate branding.”

Marie-Lou has almost 48k followers and can be found on Instagram at @marielounurk.

What is Jason and Marie’s height difference?

There’s a 20-year age gap between Jason and Marie which was highlighted by realtor Chelsea Lazkani during Selling Sunset.

Their height difference is six inches as Marie is 5 ft 9 and Jason is reportedly 5 ft 3.

Grazia reported in 2020 that Christine Quinn told them that Jason and Brett are both the same height.

Marie-Lou’s modeling bios list all of her measurements including her bust, waist, hips, and dress size.

As well as asking questions about Jason and Marie’s age difference, Chelsea picked Marie-Lou’s brain about what it is about Jason she fell for during episode 10.

Marie-Lou said that he has a “young spirit,” before Jason said that they’re in the “same generation.”

