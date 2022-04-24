











Fans are always curious about celebrities’ lifestyles before becoming famous. Did they have an entirely different career, or did they work from the ground up? Some of the stars of Selling Sunset had a completely different life before joining the agency, and their life turned around.

Netflix’s Selling Sunset focuses on the lives of real estate agents that work under the twin brothers’ Brett and Jason Oppenheim and their multi-million dollar estate agency, The Oppenheim Group.

Based in LA, the series follows the real lives of these glamorous estate agents (as well as a lot of drama). Fans get to watch the stars work their magic with wealthy buyers.

Psssst! Reports by The Tab reveal that there is up to a million-dollar commission for each sale, depending on the price of the home, of course. Unbelievable, isn’t it?

It’s estimated Mary has earned around $1.8m between season one and four, and Christine and Chrishell taking home an impressive $1m each over the same time frame.

Reality Titbit has broken down what the cast of Selling Sunset were doing before reportedly ‘earning millions’ of dollars collectively.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is the “celebrity” amongst the Selling Sunset cast. Not only for her previous roles in popular American soap opera series but also for wedding This Is Us star, Justin Hartley. The couple later split after four years together and Justin married Sofie Pernas in 2021.

Before Chrishell became a real estate agent, the TV personality was an actress. She graduated with a Bachelor in Honours in Theatre in 2003.

Two years later, she debuted in 2005 in the role of Amanda Dillon on All My Children. Having done a few television works, she secured her role as Jordan Ridgeway from 2013 up until 2021.

According to Page Six, she did not have the same lifestyle while growing up. She used to live in a trailer park and was even homeless during her teenage years.

“I was homeless a few times in my life and it was really hard growing up, but now I’m super grateful about everything,” she said.

Christine Quinn

Just like Chrishell, Christine had also a time in the filming industry before she decided to change paths to sell mansions.

Before being recruited by the Oppenheim Group, the so-called ‘villain’ of the series (according to viewers) also had a career in the modeling industry.

As per US Magazine, Christine appeared on 2011’s Shark Night and 2015’s Hot Tub Time Machine 2. She also guest-starred in popular American TV shows such as Drop Dead Diva in 2014, Ballers and NCIS: Los Angeles in 2015, and Angie Tribeca in 2016.

Heather Rae Young

Before obtaining her real estate agent license in 2014, Heather began her modeling career at the age of 18 and worked with Playboy. She even became ‘Playmate of the Month’ in February 2010.

Although becoming a real estate agent was not her initial plan, she told Playboy that she wanted to transition into a whole different career and her friends persuaded her to go for it.

When told about Playboy having shaped her career, she responded: “I would never take it back. I believe everything happens for a reason. I really, truly do. If I hadn’t posed for Playboy, I wouldn’t have met the people who led me to where I am now.”

Davina Potratz

Compared to the other real estate agents, Davina has been in this business for a very long time. While others were having their modeling and acting careers, Davina was already making her moves.

According to Mama Mia, she sold the most expensive condominium in downtown Los Angeles back in 2018.

Besides Selling Sunsets, she also appeared on Bravos’ Million Dollar Listing. Clearly, Davina is a one to watch.

Maya Vander

Maya revealed in an interview with JC that her life was not as lavish as it is now. Without luxury or seven number digits on her bank account, she said she still had a very good childhood.

“I didn’t have a very luxurious upbringing in Eilat but it was a happy one and I learned how important it was to work hard and not have things handed to you on a plate.”

The Israeli estate agent has not spoken much about her past, but viewers are rather impressed at Maya’s two jobs at the LA’s The Oppenheim Group and Miami’s Douglas Elliman Real Estate. She is making those coins!

Miss them? Selling Sunset’s reunion show will be airing on May 6, 2022. Available to see on Netflix.