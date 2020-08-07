Selling Sunset returned to Netflix with its third season on Friday, August 7th with eight brand new episodes with The Oppenheim Groups realtors.

Christine, Chrishell, Mary and co. have all returned, along with some new faces on the scene such as Christine’s new hubby and the Oppenheim’s latest agent, Amanza Smith.

But as we follow the real estate agents on their sales journeys, we also get to know the people behind these luxury properties.

Season 2 introduced viewers to Adnan Sen, who was looking to sell his Los Angeles mansion for $80,000,000. So, just who is Adnan Sen and how did he make his money?

Adnan introduced on Selling Sunset

In season 2 episode 2, Davina Potratz headed over to meet Adnan Sen and scope out his property. We also met his associate Ece Demirkol.

This sale is incredibly important for Davina, as she could be making a million-dollar commission from selling Adnan’s house.

The house featured in the Selling Sunset episode is the one Adnan Sen and his wife are currently living in. It was designed by Studio William Hefner, the home has seven bedrooms and ten baths; an additional two bedrooms and two baths are located in the guesthouse.

Davina said in the episode:

I know we were talking about sort of 80 million. I talked to Jason, the owner of my brokerage, and he felt like 80 million was very high for the area… he felt like the pricing needed to be 60 million.

This $20,000,000 reduction obviously didn’t go down too well with Adnan.

Who is Adnan Sen?

Adnan Sen is a luxury property developer who is originally from Turkey. He is the founder of Sen Properties.

He is married to Begum Sen, who is a model, philanthropist and public figure.

On the Sen Properties website, they say they are “one of the Platinum Triangle’s leading ultra luxurious property developers; dedicated to reclaiming Beverly Hills as the most livable and glamorous city in the world.”

Adnan Sen also has shares in a Turkish gas company Bosphorus Gaz and is also a major player in the art world; he can often be spotted at Los Angeles’ top art events. It’s pretty much confirmed from his properties and his investments that Adnan is a millionaire, he could even be raking in billions, however his exact net worth is not known.

Follow Adnan on Instagram

Adnan is not particularly active on Instagram, but we found his personal account under the handle @_adnan.sen.

Adnan currently has over 4,800 followers. This figure is correct as of publication date.

You can also follow Begum under the handle @bgmsn where she is more well-known. Begum has over 105,000 followers and blue tick verification.

