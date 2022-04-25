Chrishell and Jason aren't dating again but rumours circulate about her and G Flip













Selling Sunset season 5 came with many shocks in 2022. From a brand new agent joining The Oppenheim Group to Amanza revealing she once tried out to be a Pussycat Doll, Chrishell Stause saying that she’s 40 years old and Chrishell and Jason getting into a full-blown relationship – fans can barely keep up.

As well as focusing on the working lives and the million-dollar listings of the agents on Selling Sunset, the Netflix show also gives viewers a glimpse into the cast members’ love lives. Heather and Tarek El Moussa’s wedding was featured in season 5 and Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet and Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet’s weddings were also previously featured on the show. So, let’s find out more about where The Oppenheim boss and his former girlfriend are at today. Are Chrishell and Jason dating again?

Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer BridTV 9426 Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tJBPSzq7z9c/hqdefault.jpg 988959 988959 center 22403

Are Chrishell and Jason dating again?

Chrishell Stause and her boss, Jason Oppenheim, shocked everyone when they went public with their relationship in 2021.

The real estate experts and reality TV stars had a friendship that turned romantic which viewers get to see play out on Selling Sunset season 5.

However, as of December 2021, Chrishell and Jason split up. As of 2022, there’s nothing to suggest that they’ve got back together and are dating again. But, as per Jason’s Instagram post at the time of their split, the two remain best friends.

As per People Magazine, Jason said that his split from Chrishell is his “worst yet” and that he “still loves” her following their break-up.

OMG: Christine’s Selling Sunset future hangs in the balance, she’s now CEO of RealOpen

Does Chrishell still work for The Oppenheim Group?

Yes, Chrishell Stause is still listed as an agent on The Oppenheim Group’s website at the time of writing.

She’s been with the group since appearing on Selling Sunset and although things didn’t work out romantically between her and Jason, she’s still a top agent at his firm.

Chrishell’s bio reads: “Chrishell has been featured multiple times in the Los Angeles Times for representing significant estates, and has worked with an impressive list of who’s who in Hollywood and the surrounding area.”

Who is G Flip? Chrishell’s friendship explored

Since splitting from Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause has been back in the dating game.

Many fans have clocked onto her hanging out with Australian musician G Flip.

As per Elle Australia, the two have been back and forth on social media and also attended the Bridgerton Season 2 premiere together.

Chrishell is 40 years old, while G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Flipo is 27.

NO WAY: Jason Oppenheim making a fake phone call proves Selling Sunset is staged

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASON 5 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK