There’s nothing better than a themed dress-up party because it’s the best excuse to get creative and wacky with your outfit – that’s exactly why Chrishell Stause is a massive fan of them.

The Selling Sunset star is known for her glamorous fashion so who better to channel than former Playboy model Pamela Anderson? In fact, the entire Oppenheim Group are uber-glitzy so setting Pamela and Tommy Lee as their latest party theme was a no-brainer.

Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Netflix

Chrishell and G Flip nail Pam and Tommy costume

Swapping her usual honey blonde locks for Pam’s signature platinum dresses and fringe, Chrishell could’ve easily been the model’s twin. Pairing it with a black corset and choker, she was serving 90’s rock-glam realness.

Girlfriend G Flip made Chrishell’s look complete channelling Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy with a basic white tank, black shades and leather studded accessories. The Australian singer had her usual tattoos on show, though we think she could’ve completed a sleeve to make it more convincing. Better yet, add Tommy’s sprawling “Mayhem” tattoo on her stomach.

Chrishell is a mega Beyonce fan, so don’t be surprised if we see a room full of Beyonce’s at her next event: “I think it’s about time for some Disco Renaissance,” she captioned the photo, referring to Queen B’s new disco dance genre for Renaissance.

What do you think? Are their Pam and Tommy outfits believable?

Check out the real deal:

Photo by S. Granitz/WireImage

The party took place around March, so the recent post is simply a look back at their wild times. Emma Hernan and social media personality Ashlee Marie Preston were among the famous guests.

Chrishell and G Flip will likely show their love story in Selling Sunset season 6

The 41-year-old was briefly engaged to Matthew Morrison and married to Justin Hartley before fans saw her romance with Oppenheim Group boss Jason play out in season 5. After splitting due to disagreements over family plans, Chrishell moved on to singer-songwriter G Flip earlier this year.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the Days of Our Lives actress liking G Flip’s Instagram posts in February 2022 after meeting on the set of the singer’s – real name Georgia Claire Flipo – music video.

Chrishell confirmed she was dating again on the Selling Sunset reunion, admitting: “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them.”

Fans have speculated whether G Flip will make appearances on the Netflix show, and US Weekly recently reported that there’s “a good chance”.

