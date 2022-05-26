Chrishell Stause pretty in pink as she jet sets from Bondi Sands to Bali













Documenting her holidays, Chrishell Stause updated her fans by sharing a couple of pink-filled photos from her trip in Australia and Indonesia. The reality TV star is currently spending quality time with her new partner, Australian singer G Flip.

We all enjoy a gorgeous holiday. What better way to visit the roots of someone special and end up in dreamy Bali, right? The real estate star Chrishell spent a few days in Australia with her new partner in Bondi, and then jet-setted to a more tranquil area.

On Wednesdays, Chrishell Stause wears pink

On May 25, the Selling Sunset ticked off dreamy Bali from her bucket list. Not selling sunsets and out of the Hollywood area, the TV star gave a glimpse of her holiday to her 3.6 million Instagram followers.

The 40-year-old looked gorgeous as ever as she rocked an all-pink outfit in Bondi sands and a black bikini with an opened-panel midi dress in Bali.

“Bondi to Bali both for the 1st time 😍😍😍 #Paradise 🥰 #Heaven 😇#WhereToNext 🤔#OutOfTheOffice 🙅🏻‍♀️#IsThisRealLife 🤯#BucketList 💃🏻, she captioned it as the post gathered over 288k likes.

Fans are loving the “glow and happiness”

As one of the reported most successful members of The Oppenheim Group, it’s clear Chrishell has a luxurious life. Fans are loving to see their favourite realtor living her best times and in a much happier place. Some of the Selling Sunset stars also agree.

“You have this glow and happiness about you!!! Love it!! ♥️, commented a fan.

A second one wrote: “Girl you are thriving 😍😍😍.”

“Pretty in Pink” I love this look and color on you!!🛍💓🎀,” another fan said.

In the midst of the comment section, Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan complimented her friend: “Everything about these pictures giving me “DREAM GIRL VIBES” 😍😍😍😍😍.”

The newest recruit of the group, Chelsea Lazkani added: “I’ve been waiting for this content 😍😍😍.”

New adventures Down Under

During the special reunion of Selling Sunset’s season 5, Chrishell told viewers and members of the cast she had started a relationship with Australian musician, G Flip.

After her breakup with Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell found a spark when she met G Flip. The couple started seeing each other in October 2021, and have been inseparable ever since.

According to People, the duo was on a vacation in Australia, where her non-binary partner is from. They visited the Taranga Zoo Sydney and ended their date by going on a boat ride around Sydney Harbor and visiting the Opera House.

It was also the first time that the reality TV star had tried the famous Australian snack, Tim Tams. Yummy.

