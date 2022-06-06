Chrishell Stause comments on her relationship as she becomes Best Reality Star













Chrishell Stause has been crowned MTV’s Best Reality Star. In her speech, she got candid about her fears of being rejected in the recent news of her sexuality. The popular Selling Sunset star is also celebrating Pride Month with her new partner.

On June 5, MTV celebrated its annual Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, where hundreds of actors and reality TV stars inside and outside the Hollywood industry were nominated for their performances. Chrishell, who has received multiple nominations was awarded for her iconic character on Netflix’s popular reality TV show Selling Sunset.

SELLING SUNSET: Selling Sunset’s Heather Young praised for showing ‘natural beauty’ with family

Chrishell Stause becomes MTV’s Best Reality Star

The Selling Sunset star earned the trophy as she won MTV’s Best Reality Star for Selling Sunset. The popular realtor was competing against The Challenge‘s Chris Tamburello, The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice, Summer House‘s Lindsay Hubbard, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Willow Pill.

She thanked her co-stars and the producers of the show, but also the fans who voted for her. Chrishell had learned about her nomination shortly after announcing her split from Jason Oppenheim. She also mentioned her worries about her relationship with non-binary Australian singer, G Flip, affecting the voting.

Admitting that she had been worried that her sexuality would have affected her votes, she said as she almost broke down into tears: “The fact that this was voted on after means so much to me because I wasn’t sure how that was going to go.”

SELLING SUNSET: Christine says Chrishell ‘seeing her as a threat’ started Selling Sunset feud

Chrishell celebrates her first Pride Month with G-Flip

As the month of Pride Month has kicked off, the popular reality TV star celebrated her first-ever Pride Month as danced off to Lizzo’s song of the summer About D*** Time.

The Selling Sunset star started seeing her new partner G Flip last year, months after breaking up with her co-star and boss of The Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim. Chrishell and G Flip made their relationship public early last month.

Since then, the two have been spending most of their time together. According to Monsters & Critics, Chrishell had described it to be “the happiest she’s been in a long time.”

Gathering over 160k likes, she updated her 3.6 million Instagram fans and simply captioned it: “#HappyPrideMonth” adding a rainbow emoji to it.

SELLING SUNSET: Christine Quinn spills Selling Sunset tea and says she was ‘never fired’

Chrishell hugs ex Jason Oppenheim – “What is happening?”

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jason Oppenheim is one of the Selling Sunset stars who had been present during the night of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. A sweet video by MTV captured a moment in the history of Selling Sunset.

Chrishell celebrated her big win with her current partner, G Flip. Surprisingly, the two were joined in a group hug by Chrishell’s ex, Jason Oppenheim. Shortly after the three had hugged, the 41-year-old is seen mouthing “What is happening?” at the camera.

Jason and Chrishell began dating in June 2021 during season 5 of Selling Sunset. However, their relationship ended towards the end of the year. According to ABC, the two had broken up because Jason was not ready to fully commit to starting a family with Chrishell.

Nonetheless, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the two realtors.