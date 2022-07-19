Chrishell Stause fans defend star after she shares real and fail photo













Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause took to Instagram to share her ‘trashy’ selfie disaster, but fans think she’s stunning even with the ‘fail’.

The realtor has a strong following on social media and she isn’t afraid of showing the reality of some of her glamorous shots.

And that’s exactly what the 41-year-old did in a recent snap she shared with fans online.

The actress proved that even the most glamorous celebrities make social faux-pas after having to edit out a trash can from her post!

Chrishell Stause shows off ‘real’ and ‘fail’ photo

View Instagram Post

The beauty shared the pic with her 3.6 million followers, and they loved every second of it. You definitely can’t say that Chrishell isn’t keeping it real!

Some fans said that they ‘wouldn’t have even noticed’ the trash in the background as the 40-year-old’s is so beautiful. Others are saying that even with poorly edited-out trash ‘there’s no bad picture’ of her.

It sounds like we all need hype-men like Chrishell’s fans when we take a bad picture!

Though one or two fans pointed out that she may need to learn how to use the ‘crop’ feature, it’s all in good spirit. The photo has even has a huge 30,793 likes, so maybe she’s doing something right!

Perhaps a rubbish picture is what we all need to get some likes…

Denying her engagement

View Instagram Post

The post comes alongside rumours that she had recently got engaged to G flip. At a surprise birthday bash, organised by her ex , Jason Oppenheimer, Chrishell had a dazzling diamond on her ring finger. Fans were quick to speculate that she had got engaged!

Jason and Chrishell split last December, citing ‘family planning differences’, yet the two obviously remain great friends. After posting about her surprise birthday bash, Jason commented his adoration for her.

‘We ❤️ you Chrishell! So much fun! Can you Uber me some Advil and Pedialyte tho’

The actress was previously married to This is Us star, Justin Hartley. But the two officially split last year after he filed for divorce in 2019.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

However, in May of this year G Flip and Chrishell confirmed that they were together. Her favourite part of the relationship: ‘Just being around G,’ Chrishell told Vogue earlier this year.

‘It’s such a mood-lifting experience; if you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean.’

However,her representative confirmed that the two are not actually engaged. Her rep told US weekly that the ring ‘is just a ring and nothing else.’

While we’re disappointed, it’s still great to see the actress happy. We can hope that it won’t be long until the news is confirmed for real. Until then, we’ll all be stalking Chrishell’s Instagram in hopes of a sparkler! Though maybe we’ll just see more rubbish…