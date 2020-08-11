Selling Sunset has returned for its third instalment on Friday, August 7th with its most dramatic season to date.

The Netflix reality series follows the top notch real estate agents from Los Angeles’ Oppenheim Group. From dealing with multi-million dollar properties to their own complicated love lives, the show offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the agency runs.

One of the most famous of all the Oppenheim Group agents is Chrishell Stause. Even though the actress-turned-estate-agent has been on our screens for over a decade, fans of Chrishell’s still question her beauty and wonder if its all a result of plastic surgery. Find out what Chrishell has spoken about having done, plus more about her Selling Sunset journey.

Chrishell Stause on Selling Sunset

Chrishell, 39, is originally from Kentucky but now based in Hollywood.

Although we now know Chrishell as a successful realtor, she started out her career as an actress. Notably, Chrishell starred in Days Of Our Lives and All My Children. Although Chrishell began to work for The Oppenheim Group, she also continued to work in TV throughout the 2010s.

Season 3 of Selling Sunset will focus on the fallout from Chrishell’s divorce with Justin Hartley. The pair split in 2019, to the surprise of Chrishell, after just two years of marriage. The couple had been together for six years in total.

Chrishell discusses previous surgeries

Chrishell has never openly discussed any plastic surgeries she may have undergone, but from images of Chrishell when she was younger to now, we can see that she has had lip fillers.

What Chrishell has done is publicly discuss one physical alterations she’s had done on Twitter. Notably, Chrishell has undergone many procedures such as dermaplaning and PRK eye surgery.

Chrishell had the eye surgery done in 2017 so she wouldn’t need to wear glasses or contact lenses. She tweeted about the pain afterwards and said: “Wish I had known. Would have gotten contacts instead.”

Ladies replying to this that you love it can anyone provide a link to what you use..? This is all new to me. But from the replies, I must try it! — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) January 20, 2018

