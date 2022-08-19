Chrishell Stause sneak peek as Selling Sunset rises once again













The real-estate beauty has teased that Selling Sunset season 6 has started filming, and it promises to be as dramatic as ever.

Standing in front of some dazzling clothes looking beautiful, Chrishell Stause looks off into the distance as she teases Selling Sunset series 6, and fans are more excited than ever before.

Joking about the show’s dramatic past, Chrishell teases that the drama isn’t about to stop – even if some familiar faces aren’t returning.

Who has quit?

The Oppenheim Group has a few faces missing this coming season, but don’t worry – there are plenty of new ones coming too.

Vannessa Vilella, who joined the cast in season 4, hasn’t been confirmed to be in the next season. Although apparently, the star would love to return, the production team hasn’t been in contact to get her in for filming.

However, Maya Vander definitely won’t be returning. Deciding to leave the show to focus on her family, she has also set up her own real estate business. A rival for the Oppenheim Group possibly? The news isn’t a complete surprise as Maya has discussed the difficulties of traveling from Los Angeles and Miami all of the time.

Sadly, it also seems like Christine Quinn has also left the show. Fans of Selling Sunset know that she is the source of the most scandalous drama on the show. Not going along with many of her co-stars over the last five seasons, Christine has finally had enough. Supposedly, she is also building her own real estate business, so it’s unlikely we’ve heard the last from her yet.

What to expect from Selling Sunset Season 6

Jason and Brett Oppenheim will of course be making their return, and there’s plenty to hear about Jason and Chrishell’s relationship fall-out. Alongside those three, Mary Fitzgerald will be returning with her husband Romaine Bonnet, as well as Heather Rae Young with her husband Tarek El Moussa.

New faces? Well, according to Sportskeeda, two new faces will be joining the team. Bre Tiesa and Nicole Young will be coming on board.

If Bre’s name rings a bell, it’s because she recently welcomed a child with Nick Cannon back in June of this year. This child is Nick’s 8th, and it is rumored that he is expecting three more this year alone.

Fans are also hoping that season 6 will explore Chrishell’s new relationship with G Flip since splitting with Jason. The pair have been showing the love on Instagram, looking incredibly happy. Though rumors were flying around that the two were engaged earlier this year, it seems that the two aren’t planning on getting married quite yet…maybe in season 7?