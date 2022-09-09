Chrishell Stause switches up her usual blonde hair for natural roots











Chrishell Stause has gone back to basics by going back to her natural brown roots while filming new movie A Rose For Her Grave. The usual glammed-up Chrishell with blonde waves on Selling Sunset was left in season 5…

She landed an acting role for the new Lifetime movie, and shared snippets of her casual outfit and brown locks on her Instagram story. The real estate agent could not quite believe how comfy she felt while shooting in chilled out clothing.

The star noted that she’s going through “quite the change from Selling Sunset”, giving followers a behind-the-scenes look at her dressing room while her co-stars continued filming.

Photo by BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrishell cast for new Lifetime film

Chrishell’s hair has totally changed, and it’s mainly for her new Lifetime film A Rose in the Grave. She has been cast for the upcoming movie, set to debut next year, alongside Colin Egglesfield and Laura Ramsey.

She took to her Instagram story to show off her new hair, and told the camera: “I have to be quiet because they’re filming, but back to my roots for this one. I’m about to go in hair and make-up, but not blonde for this.”

The Selling Sunset star then shared a picture of an outfit she wouldn’t usually wear, featuring a patterned top and denim jeans. She captioned it with: “Quite the change from Selling Sunset clothes.”

Chrishell added: “I can’t believe how comfortable I’m going to be on this whole shoot – HA!!! #lifetime.” In another photo on her story, she posed in another unlikely outfit including beige trousers…

With ‘Hot Girl Summer’ by Megan The Stallion playing, she wrote: “Please contain yourselves from all this sexiiiiness.”

She promised to go au naturel

Chrishell has officially gone back to her brown roots – and she did pre-warn us several months ago! “Definitely will be going back to my roots at some point,” she said on an Instagram story on December 8th 2021, as per E! Online.

She added: “But for now we just toned down the front and would need to do it gradually.” The real estate agent even joked that she will be shaving her hair off next time, but has since kept her promise of going brown again.

The star has been undergoing a hair transformation since the end of 2021. In December, the reality TV personality went brunette for the People’s Choice Awards ceremony, and then suddenly had bangs as we went into 2022.

However, her brunette makeover was actually just a wig, revealed by Chrishell on Instagram who claimed that she may be willing to take the plunge and go permanently brunette in the future.

Her Selling Sunset hair looks

Chrishell often has her hair styled in waves while filming Selling Sunset, with hints of brown and blonde woven throughout. She’s never seen without make-up on, and often glams herself up with dressy outfits and heels.

The star has gone through a series of hair dos, from the half-up half-down look to the middle and side partings, and her barnet is never one strand away from perfect. In May 2021, she was spotted filming with a much shorter look.

With a straight, chopped barnet ready to be debuted on season 5, Chrishell took to her Instagram to joke that she looked like Mary’s ‘doppelganger’ with her new hair, as per Daily Mail.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK