Chrishell teases she 'can't make Selling Sunset meeting' as she lounges in bikini











Do not disturb Chrishell Stause: she’s too busy soaking up the late summer rays with Emma Hernan in her pool floatie for her recent IG post. They won’t be making it to the next Oppenheim Group meeting.

Filming for Selling Sunset season 6 is currently underway, but Chrishell and Emma Hernan have clearly taken a day off from their hectic client meetings as they’ve both been busy lounging at the pool filming TikToks.

It’s been a long time coming, but Chrishell has finally made her TikTok debut, joining the likes of her ex-boyfriend and boss Jason Oppenheim, and Heather Rae El Moussa.

Photo by BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BFF’s Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan match in white bikinis

Hopefully, Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello didn’t see Chrishell’s upload two days ago because she exposed herself for slacking.

Lounging in a silver pool inflatable, the actress can be seen matching in a white bikini with colleague Emma as they topped up their tan.

“Oh I’m so sorry, I actually can’t make it. I’m super busy at the moment,” she captioned the TikTok. Does that ring a bell? It sounds like the iconic Mean Girls line, “I can’t go out. I’m sick.”

Jason is totally cool about his employee taking the day off; he was just as surprised as we were to discover that Chrishell was on TikTok.

“Wait are you on TikTok? I’m looking now…” he commented, before responding: “k I’m replying to myself here but you are on TikTok but with ZERO posts! Please people can we get Chrishell to post a TikTok video please!” Jason speaks the truth here – fans deserve more Chrishell TikTok content.

Others similarly celebrated her debut; “the queen joined,” one wrote.

Another added: “Yes Chrishell, we love you. So glad u made it to TikTok!”

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

What we know about Selling Sunset season 6 so far

The 41-year-old soap actress confirmed on June 23 that season 6 filming would commence in the summer. With August wrapping up, the cast has mostly likely been recording for a couple of months now.

Viewers may get to see a glimpse of Chrishell and G Flip’s new romance since season 5 saw her relationship with Jason play out. The third installment also saw her deal with her sudden divorce from ex-husband Justin Hartley.

As for cast changes, Christine Quinn dramatically exited the Oppenheim Group after Emma accused her of bribing her clients with $5,000, which Christine firmly denied. However, that doesn’t mean she’s leaving Netflix altogether. In May, she reassured fans that she’s “not going anywhere” because the show is her priority, before suggesting a “battle of the brokerages” – Oppenheim Group vs RealOpen.

With Christine out, agents Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young are joining the clan. Model Bre is currently juggling her career with new mom duties; she welcomed baby Legendary with Nick Cannon in June.

Nicole, on the other hand, has been at the Oppenheim Group for several years and is “the longest-standing and top-producing realtor at the brokerage with $100 million in sales,” as per Deadline. The realtor was previously approached to join the series in 2019, but reportedly got “cold feet”.

