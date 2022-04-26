Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan's feud heightened with a 'bribe'













Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan had drama from the minute the latter joined the Oppenheim Group. Their feud dates back to their ex Peter Cornell, but has since been heightened with an alleged client bribe.

The fifth season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset is officially here, but not without its usual drama. Christine and Emma seem to make amends face-to-face, but it definitely isn’t over yet as a bribery accusation has since come to light.

Emma claimed that Christine – who strongly denies the claim – offered one of her clients $5K to not work with her, but it comes amid Christine’s attempts to offer some solace and friendship to her co-star despite their differences.

Emma claims Christine bribed her client

Towards the end of season five, Emma drops a claim that Christine bribed her client with $5K not to work with her. She alleged that Christine done this “through an associate”, and when viewers didn’t believe her, Emma hit back.

According to ET Online, she told the outlet that the claims she has made are “100 per cent facts” before adding that Christine’s engagement claims were false. Emma added:

I don’t understand the lies and everything else. I don’t resonate with that. That’s not who I am. That’s not how I was raised […] I’ve not engaged, and I continue to do that. But at some point, it gets to a point where this is not OK behavior, and there’s right, and there’s wrong. And she’s gotten to a point where it’s so bad.

It comes after Emma made the shocking revelation that actor Ben Affleck matched with her on the dating app Raya before he got back with Jennifer Lopez, hinting that he “may or may not have”

if christine is 100% innocent and didn’t try to bribe emma’s client then why didn’t she come and address and clear up the issue head on. surely such a wild accusation could be put to bed by her immediately if there was no proof #sellingsunset pic.twitter.com/xig8jbl08k — coyb98 (@coyp98) April 23, 2022

Christine denies Emma’s claims

Christine has reportedly denied claims that she bribed one of Emma’s clients not to work with her. The majority of fans don’t believe the rumors are true, mainly due to the amount of money that was offered compared to her fortune.

During season 5, Christine admits she “f***ed up” and offered her friendship to Emma and her co-stars. She said:

Emma, I would love for you to just, you know, be open to me a little bit. Just be open. … I just would love if you would get the chance to know me and I would love to get to know more about you, I really would.

Upon research, there is no evidence or reports from clients which back up Emma’s claims. However, she is adamant that the bribery comment is “100 per cent facts” despite Christine’s denial.

They want me to believe that Christine Quinn who took her infant son on a helicopter ride was only offering a $5000 bribe? The same Christine that wears designer from head to toe? These writers need to try again. #SellingSunset — Ifeyinwa 💕 (@PurpleJanuary) April 24, 2022

How their Selling Sunset feud first began

Christine said that Emma was engaged to her ex two months after they split up and that she had seen them together shortly afterwards. However, Christine has since moved on with tech millionaire Christian, 41, the father of her baby.

Emma said on season 4:

I’m here to work, and hopefully all this high school drama that I’ve dealt with for years can stay like Christine – out of mind.

With her set to take on some of Christine’s listings, it wasn’t taken lightly. The drama only continued into the fifth season as Emma maintained that Christine and their mutual ex were never engaged.

After Christine offered her friendship, Emma told Christine she needs to see action that backs up her words. Then. in a confessional interview, Emma admitted she’s not interested in entertaining a relationship with Christine.

