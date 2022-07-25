Christine Quinn calls out false 'friends' who were 'plotting her demise'













Christine Quinn shares a new exciting journey outside of Selling Sunset as the reality star becomes a fashion icon. The realtor also wanted to call out old acquaintances or ‘false friends’, in the most Boss B**** way.

Selling Sunsets in New York, London, and Paris – Christine has travelled across the globe in the past few weeks. During the past month, the popular realtor has been traveling non-stop as she embarks on a new journey in the fashion industry.

Since she departed from the popular Netflix reality series, Christine Quinn has gone from founding her own real estate agency to making her debut on the runway for household luxury Spanish brand, Balenciaga.

To celebrate her success, the 33-year-old wanted to share a letter to her fans as she expressed gratitude for her previous and current achievements. Christine Quinn also wanted to proved wrong those she used to call her “friends”.

Staying true to herself and calling out false ‘friends’

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

One thing the Selling Sunset fan-favourite will always do, is to stay true to herself and her goals. Of course, the 33-year-old elite realtor shaped her career and fame. And she is here to prove to those who didn’t believe in her.

On July 24, hours before heading off to Paris and Milan for Fashion Week, the reality star posted a cryptic but heartfelt message on her Instagram stories. The lengthy letter expressed her gratitude as she begins a new journey in the fashion industry, as well as a few words to her “false” friends.

Christine wrote: “Feeling beyond grateful and blessed. Thank you everyone in the fashion industry for embracing me with open arms. I’m here to stay, learn, grow and blossom with you.”

As the realtor has been invited to attend various fashion shows for prestigious brands like Demna and Balenciaga, she wanted to express her gratitude “for truly believing in me.”

She then continued: “While people I used to call my “friends” were plotting my “demise”, I continued to do what I do best. Stay true to myself and hustle.”

The success of RealOpen

Ditching the Oppenheim Group, the 33-year-old mum founded her own real estate agency, named is RealOpen. The realtor’s first business move has been a successful journey for her. It’s reflected in her popularity and influence in the showbiz world.

“I am proud to say my company RealOpen has over 250+ million in exclusive listings around the world, and I am blessed to work with so many wonderful agents, and clients who work with me, not against me,” she captioned on her Instagram stories.

Earlier this year, Christine announced that she would no longer be associated with the Oppenheim Group. Nonetheless, she will continue to appear in the upcoming seasons of Netflix’s Selling Sunset. The realtor is now fully booked as the founder of successful RealOpen.

She concluded: “Your only competition is yourself. Read that again.”

Christine Quinn heads off to Paris for Couture Week

View Instagram Post

The popular reality star is in Paris for Fashion Week. While attending the world’s most famous runways in the capital of love, the 33-year-old has been sharing her journey through her social media accounts.

On July 25, Christine showed her millions of Instagram followers How To Be A Boss B****, and shared several snapshots of herself walking and posing in the infamous Parisian streets and The Louvre.

“Le meilleur est à venir,” she wrote on her Instagram caption, which from French to English translates to, “the best is yet to come”.

The realtor has been in the French capital over the past couple of weeks. She attended the shows of household brands during Paris Haute Couture Week. Earlier this month, the RealOpen founder made her runway debut. She was joined by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa for Balenciaga’s 51s Couture Show.