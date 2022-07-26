Christine Quinn dubbed 'the art' as she struts in front of The Louvre













You know the famous Mona Lisa that tourists in Paris queue for hours to lay their eyes on? Well, Christine Quinn has proved to be ‘the art’ in fans’ eyes, as she posed with a glowing smile in front of The Louvre.

The Selling Sunset star recently swapped Los Angeles for the popular capital of France, at the same time as singer Jennifer Lopez enjoys a romantic getaway with newly-wedded husband Ben Affleck.

It’s safe to say Christine’s had an eventful July. She walked the catwalk at Paris Haute Couture Week and had a fake engagement to model Julia Fox on the occasion of British Vogue editor Julia Hobbs’s birthday.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Christine Quinn poses at The Louvre

Christine gave her best strut while walking in front of The Louvre in Paris. Head-to-toe in off-white silk, gold accessories and a green Karen Wazen purse, the Selling Sunset star wore her blonde hair in a scraped back bun.

She shared the professional snapshots to her Instagram on July 24th, receiving 54K likes in just 24 hours. For the caption, Christine wrote a French quote which translates to: “The best is yet to come.”

Christine just posted the images, but they were taken on July 7th. The look included Charles and Keith jewelry, Valentino heels and Spinelli Kilcollin sunglasses, and was one of three worn during Paris Fashion Week.

Her fans dub Christine ‘the art’

Christine’s series of snapshots in front of the Louvre have been described as “the art” by a friend. Several Instagram followers have mirrored the compliment, writing words like “icons only” and “another day another slay”.

It was her friend Jaimi Katharine who wrote: “I thought pieces of art were supposed to be IN the Louvre.” Her comment was responded to by Christine herself, telling Jaimi she misses her before adding love heart emojis.

Fans who expressed how they were writing from places across the globe, such as Asia, and others who told Christine they want to go for brunch with her, were responded to by the Selling Sunset star. She replied: “ILY [I love you].”

The Selling Sunset star walked for Balenciaga

As if she wasn’t boujee enough, Christine recently walked for designer brand Balenciaga, as per W Magazine. Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell and other top celebs also modelled at the 2022 show.

It was in New York City when Christine made her first foray into high fashion, making her the surprise star of the Balenciaga show event. She wore a sleek black dress with built-in gloves, futuristic sunglasses, and high stiletto boots.

During the show, the Netflix star got up close to Ye, Marc Jacobs, and Anna Wintour, and even shared a video documenting how she apparently exchanged numbers with J Balvin.

