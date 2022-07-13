Christine Quinn edits her photos 'to filth' as she admits it's time to 'bury' Selling Sunset villain













If there’s one thing we know for sure with Christine Quinn – she isn’t afraid of hiding from the truth.

The Selling Sunset star sat down with Grazia for a no holds barred interview, where she talked all things fashion, photo editing and the end of her villain persona.

So, without further ado, lets take a look at what Christine had to say, along with her recent Balenciaga achievement.

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Christine’s interview with Grazia

Although she is now a mother to her two year old son, Christian, this doesn’t mean she will be changing her style, as Christine told Grazia that she is “still a ho” when it comes to her latest fashion picks.

As she will no longer be on the show, Christine wants to put an end to the villain character she portrayed. The Netflix star said: “I feel like I’m entering a new chapter of another era of fashion and killed off my character from Selling Sunset.” Christine also added: “RIP. She was fierce, she was a boss b***h, but now I’m ready to bury her.”

Fans of Selling Sunset are unsure how the show will cope without Christine, because although she was controversial, she certainly brought the drama. One fan wrote on Twitter: “I think Selling Sunset will no longer last without @XtineQuinn on it. because she played the best character ever. Just saying.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Christine opened up about her photo editing

Ever since her debut on Selling Sunset, Christine has received the upmost criticism from fans. From surgery to catfish claims – there’s nothing the star hasn’t heard.

In 2020, she was involved in a photoshop scandal as a video and photo were shared from one of the stars photoshoots, however they looked extremely different. The photo she shared looked extremely edited and airbrushed, whereas the video was a much more natural look.

Christine has put a stop to these comments in her Grazia interview, as she opened up to the magazine about the editing of her social media photos.

The Selling Sunset star said: “I Photoshop my pictures to filth and put 82 filters on it.”

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Christine catwalked for Balenciaga

Just when you thought she couldn’t get any better, the iconic reality TV star made her runway debut at Balenciaga’s couture show. The show took place in Paris, where Christine showed fans her new alter ego.

The 33-year-old was walking alongside stars such as Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

She strutted her stuff wearing a silver sequins mini dress, matched with black tights, long black gloves, black stilettos and a train for the dress of course.

Fans of Christine have taken to social media to congratulate her on the achievement. One Twitter user wrote: “christine quinn walking in balenciaga’s couture show ouuuuuu ma girl MADE IT she’s where she belongs.”

