Christine Quinn 'killing it' as she's drenched in designer clothes on dream trip













Selling Sunset's favourite villain Christine Quinn has been killing her Instagram game with designer clothes. Over the past month, the realtor has been traveling around Europe as she embarks on making her mark on the fashion industry.

Christine was living her best life onboard a yacht as she posed for the camera during her monthly trip to Europe, visiting Paris and Milan. It seems the realtor is making a name for herself as she embarks on a new journey in the fashion industry.

Recently launching her own real estate Real Open and soon-to-be filming for the new seasons of the Netflix hit reality series, Selling Sunset, the 33-year-old spent the summer celebrating the Haute Couture around Europe, and back to New York.

Living her best life in Venice

On August 7, the 33-year-old realtor updated her 3.2 million Instagram followers. She posted a series of shots from her trip to Venice, Italy. Those included being drenched in Balenciaga, Chanel, and Adidas’ collab with fashion company Praying and the controversial Christianity-theme bikini that Addison Rae also sported.

Throughout the photos, the Real Open founder is enjoying the sunshine, bikinis on a tennis field, hopping on the famous canoes in the Venice channels, and ending the day with a luxurious yacht.

After spending a couple of weeks in Paris, which included doing her first-ever catwalk show for Balenciaga, the realtor headed over to Italy to continue her Europe tour.

Fans’ verdict – Christine Quinn’s clothes and look are “Iconic”

Fans of the popular realtor left hundreds of comments as they gushed over the reality star’s luxurious life. They praised her for a new venture in the fashion world.

A fan wrote: “Love seeing u live ur best life.” Another fan followed: “Iconic life.”

“Obsessed all over again 💕💕💕, a third fan penned.

A fourth one just knew: “Love how you are just killing it 😘😘.”

What to expect from Christine in Selling Sunset?

Season six of Selling Sunset was announced in June 2022, with the seventh season already confirmed to the fans. Christine announced her departure from The Oppenheim Group to focus on her own real estate, as well as other business endeavours. However, the realtor said she will continue appearing in the series.

Confirming her appearances in the upcoming season, she told Us Weekly: “I love the show. The show is, like, my No. 1, everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages.”

She continued: “I’m not going anywhere. Like, I’ll always be on television. I’m not going anywhere. It’s just, like, let’s have fun with this now.”

