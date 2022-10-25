









Christine Quinn pulled off that iconic Victoria Beckham leg pose as she was photographed for a Marc Jacobs campaign.

The Selling Sunset legend, who sensationally quit the Netflix show after the last season, drew attention to her never-ending pins in a stunning shoot for the fashion brand.

But if her pose looks a little familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen another famous lady doing it.

Christine does a Victoria

Lying down on the bed with one leg elevated to create a 90-degree angle, Christine looks simply iconic.

She’s dressed the part in a plain black tee and a pair of cropped trousers in her signature pink.

Christine’s all coordinated with pink sliders and a matching handbag.

View Instagram Post

Blonde beauty Christine is lying on a luxurious bed and partially obscuring a painting with her foot as she points her toes up toward the sky.

Her pose is one that immediately screams Victoria for anyone in the know and it’s become rather synonymous with the Spice Girls star.

Doing a Victoria

Victoria, who is married to former footballer David Beckham, has shared snaps of herself with her leg raised way up in the air on numerous occasions.

And her flexibility has often inspired other celebs to test their own.

Fashion designer Victoria has done the pose with Ellen DeGeneres on the set of her talk show, while even her own sons have poked fun at her for it.

View Instagram Post

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has given it a go, as has TOWIE’s Gemma Collins, singer Ellie Goulding and actress Kate Beckinsale.

It seems that practically everyone in the showbiz world wants to give it a go.

Victoria was seen pulling off her leg pose again very recently as she shared a throwback to a funny video she starred in for British Vogue.

OTHER NEWS: Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West amid antisemitic remarks

View Instagram Post

She joked in the caption: “Planning on Posh this Halloween?!”

While dressed in a leather catsuit, complete with a headpiece with ears, she’s seen for just a moment in the clip holding her leg in the air while she seemingly takes a time out to casually check her phone for messages.

The mum-of-four certainly doesn’t take herself too seriously and is totally game for a laugh.

View Instagram Post

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK