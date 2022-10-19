Christine Quinn 'never goes out of style' as she wears $500 peek-a-boo catsuit











Christine Quinn knows fashion, there’s no denying it, and she’s reminded millions of her fans while wearing a $500 mesh catsuit.

The former Selling Sunset star has been a regular face during Fashion Week. Traveling to New York, London, Milan, and Paris, followers have seen Christine conquer the fashion industry.

Earlier this summer, Christine announced she had left the Oppenheim Group after entertaining viewers on Selling Sunset. Since then, she has been dabbling in her business, RealOpen, with husband, Christian. However, Christine has also kicked start her fashion career – including walking the Balenciaga runway.

Slowly but surely, the fashionista has been experimenting with different looks – and is never too far away from her designer favs. From Balenciaga to Valentino, the social media personality has left fans in awe with her outfits.

Christine Quinn stuns in a mesh catsuit

Paris Fashion Week might be over, but Christine’s mindset is still in the French capital.

Last month, the mogul attended FLANNELS x LaQuan Smith alongside popular faces Jourdan Dunn and Devon Windsor.

On October 19, Christine took to her personal Instagram to post a snap of her racy $500 mesh catsuit. The flattering black velvet gown covered her body in a peek-a-boo style, though she could still show off her long legs.

In the short video, the reality star walks the streets of Paris while sporting the catsuit and winks at the camera. Adding a pair of chunky heels, the star finished it off with silver earrings.

The Mail Online reports the catsuit costs $500.

“Black never goes out of style,” she wrote in her caption.

“Christine never goes out of style”

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for FLANNELS

Earlier this year, the 34-year-old made her catwalk debut with Balenciaga. Since then, the realtor has made sure she’s on the scene for the various Fashion Weeks.

T star has updated fans with her weekly outfits while she attended the biggest events.

Fans of the star haven’t failed to hype her up in the comments section, and this occasion wasn’t any less.

A fan commented: “The queen of all queens.”

Then a second one wrote: “She said scandalous.”

Another one said: “Fashion icon.”

Former co-star and close friend Chelsea Lazkani penned: “You never go out of style bebe.”

In order words, Christine was a total ‘boss b****’ – just like her debut book.

Buying ‘basic clothes at Costco and Uniqlo’

With an estimated net worth of $2 million, Christine shocked fans with her tricks on affording thousands of dollars worth of purses.

During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the popular realtor revealed she purchases “basic clothes” from retailers such as Costco and Uniqlo to save up enough money to splash the cash on luxurious bags.

From head to toe in Balenciaga, who would have thought, right? Although the Netflix star might be showing a totally different image on social media, her lifestyle is further from what fans think.

However, Christine explained that it was about “sustainability” for the wallet. The moral of the story is to spend less on clothes to spend more on designer bags.

