Christine Quinn parades around in Clueless-inspired outfit in European adventure













Christine Quinn is taking a break from real estate to hop around Europe this summer and she’s showing off her impeccable style in the process.

Europe may be known for its chic fashion, but Christine is proving that America isn’t too shabby either. The Selling Sunset star is currently living our Emily In Paris dreams as she promenades in France, after her brief stop in London Town.

Fans can’t get enough of her unleashing her full Fashionista side. The mum also isn’t shy from screaming from the rooftops how much she loves Balenciaga and Marc Jacobs.

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Christine Quinn channels Cher Horowitz in London

The real estate agent passed on 4th of July celebrations to take on Europe. She touched down in London three days ago and is currently in Paris doing yoga in front of the Eiffel Tower, according to her Instagram. Christine Quinn is really making the most of Europe.

Christine gave Clueless’ Cher mixed Barbie in her pink checkered co-ord by Alessandra Rich on Saturday, 2 July. Paired with tights and Amina Muaddi boots, it’s definitely a smart decision given the temperamental British weather.

Not sure about the heels though, she’s running the risk of getting them stuck in cracked pavements.

If you’ve ever wondered how she captures these street fashion shots, she’s got her stylist Kat Gosik working behind the camera for the perfect snap.

Taken at South Kensington’s Egerton Terrace, it’s the same location as the London house seen in The Parent Trap.

Christine embodies Matrix’s Trinity in Paris

The reality star ditched the colourful fits for a casual black ensemble as she strolled through the streets of Paris. Pairing a black trench coat with black shades and her slicked-back hair, it was reminiscent of Trinity from the Matrix.

Her futuristic Balenciaga bag was also on-theme since it doubles as an LED projector to show off the brand logo.

We have so many questions about that bag – is the projector heavy? What happens if it runs out of battery? It was first seen online in May, and it’s already sold out, as with every wacky designer creation.

It costs $3050, but with a net worth of $2 million, Christine won’t take much of a hit.

Peep the guy in background trying not to ruin her OOTD shot:

Selling Sunset is available to watch now on Netflix

