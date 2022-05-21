











This week Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn joined Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast, and of course, spilled some tea on her time as part of the popular Netflix reality series.

One moment saw Christine open up on what really happened in the Selling Sunset season 5 finale that, at the time, left fans wondering if she still worked as part of the Oppenheim Group.

Season 5 ending had fans wondering about her Selling Sunset fate

The fifth season of Selling Sunset ended on a dramatic note for Christine as she was accused of bribing a fellow agent’s client.

Fans of the show will remember that in the finale, fellow Oppenheim Group agent Emma Hernan alleged Christine had offered a client of hers $5,000 to no longer work with her.

Christine was set to have a meeting following Hernan’s claims, but she ended up not attending, leaving it unclear on what her consequences would be and her future on the show.

It is now known that Christine has since left the Oppenheim Group after launching her own real estate company, RealOpen.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Christine Quinn spills Selling Sunset tea and says she was ‘never fired’

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week, Christine opened up about the finale drama.

In the episode, she refuted the bribing claims and also went on to discuss the confusion surrounding her fate at the Oppenheim Group as she claimed she was “never fired” and instead she left of her “own free will.”

Christine explained: “No, I never got fired. No, of course not. I terminated my contract on my own free will after we launched The Brokerage because I can’t be licensed and into different brokers. So I had to terminate my contract.

You can check out the full Christine Quinn Call Her Daddy interview on Spotify.

Christine’s new real estate company launched last month

Christine Quinn announced the launch of RealOpen, her own real estate company, in April in a post to her 3.1 million followers on Instagram.

The star founded RealOpen alongside her husband, Christian Dumontet, a tech entrepreneur and investor, with the company set itself amidst the cryptocurrency market.

Reflecting on her new venture on the picture-sharing platform at the time, she wrote: “It was a moon shot, and now it’s a reality. Crypto is the new global financial system. Why ride the wave, when you can help create it.”