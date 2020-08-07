Selling Sunset is back for its third season, just two months after season 2 aired on Netflix.

The real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group are returning to our screens on Friday, August 7th with more drama, more glamour, and of course, more insane real estate!

One of the most successful of all the Oppenheim agents is undeniably Davina Potratz. The 30-year-old real estate star has a reported net worth of $2 million (£1.6 million) and is also a member of the Top Agent Network.

While fans of the show are fully aware of Davina’s success when it comes to work, her personal life is a bit more of a mystery. So, is Davina married? If so, who is Davina Potratz’s husband? Find out about the Selling Sunset star’s love life here.

Does Davina from Selling Sunset have a husband?

No. Davina Potratz is not married.

However, she is in a serious relationship with a partner named Alex. Alex has appeared on Selling Sunset from time to time, however not many details about their personal life have been divulged for viewers’ entertainment.

This isn’t lost on fans, who are used to knowing the ins and outs of all the Selling Sunset stars’ love lives. Davina has largely kept her relationship with Alex out of the show, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t found details about them online!

@DavinaPotratz are we gonna see you and your boyfriend together at home or at a restaurant next season? Would love to see that side of your life. #SellingSunset — YouTube: Thato JK (@Thatojk) June 30, 2020

Meet Davina Potratz’s boyfriend Alex

The Selling Sunset star is currently in a relationship with a man named Alex.

Davina often posts pictures of the couple together to Instagram, with their first couple snap appearing back in July 2016. This means Davina and Alex have been together for at least four years.

Alex’s birthday is on May 15th.

Davina tags Alex’s Instagram account @voyagingintotheabyss however his account is private.

