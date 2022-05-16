











Oh, PAWlese – Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan shared an adorable snapshot with her dog, Mr. Benedict. The pooch, also known as Benny, snuggled up to Emma as they were sunbathing in Laguna Beach. It might be her Instagram account, but Benny became the main character.

After a long hiatus, the fifth season of Selling Sunset returned to Netflix on April 22. The girls on Sunset Beach have been taking their much-needed breaks. While some have been keeping it low-key, the Bay Stater has not missed the opportunity to get some Vitamin C, and what better way to do so than with the greatest company.

Keeping it paws-itive in Laguna Beach

During her trip to Laguna Beach, Emma Hernan was in the best of the company with her dog Benny. The reality star wore a light green bikini, as she chilled on a sunbed. In all smiles, the two were matching as they wore sunglasses on a sunny day.

On her Instagram account, she shared a few shots to her 1.9 million Instagram followers with Benny, posing together and even giving him a little kiss.

Gathering over 80k likes, she captioned it: “Romantic weekend getaway with Mr.Benedict aka Benny 🐶 .. swipe to see Benny land a smooch on mama 😍💋😘 Happy Saturday!🎉.”

Fans are loving Benny’s vibes

Benny stole the spotlight.

Her dog has been making several appearances on her Instagram feed, but this one seems to be the very first one of the year. The four-year-old dog Benny was rescued fans have been missing the Benny content.

A fan commented: “Omg the third photo gets me hahaha 😂❤️”

“Omg love this 🥺😍 so so precious!” a second one added.

A third fan howled at Benny’s poses and said: “Look at Benny workin them angles 🐶”

Emma lives her life with the “YOLO mantra”

Starting off 2022 strong, Emma has surely had a very successful Selling Sunset path. However, fame always comes with a prize, and the 29-year-old star shared “advice on life”.

“I think if there’s one big take away from this crazy world we all live in, it is to honestly to live your life like each day is your last day, and do whatever makes you happy,” she wrote.

“There are no rules or regulations to happiness and no one should live their life with that mindset!! You only live once, so do it YOUR way, and don’t forget to enjoy the ride!”

Following her own mantra, the reality star made it loud and clear that because she only lives once, she will spend her precious time around her loved ones. We’re sure that includes her beloved doggo.