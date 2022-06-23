Emma Hernan ditches luxury mansion listings to celebrate first day of summer













Emma Hernan took full advantage of the gorgeous LA weather yesterday by kicking back to sunbathe, as seen in her stylish Instagram snap.

Temperatures have soared in Los Angeles, reaching up to 30C (86F), and Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan was making the most of it on Wednesday (June 22, 2022).

It was hump day, so what better way to rid herself of the mid-week blues than taking the day off? The 30-year-old stunned in a bikini snap to celebrate the first day of summer and we’re incredibly jealous.

Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emma Hernan swaps realtor duties for the Californian sun

Emma was definitely having a “happy first day of summer” as she posed in patterned blue and pink bikini and matching sarong for a quick tan. Uploaded for her two million followers, she added that the photograph was taken on self-timer, before any of you fans have any crazy speculations – take a photo or it didn’t happen!

The swimsuit is just one of many flashy summer styles she’s been rocking, because the Oppenheim Group by far has the most glamorous real estate agents ever.

Emma Hernan Style on Instagram typically informs fans about the brand behind her outfits, but the blue bikini has yet to be revealed.

She was recently papped at Oddmuse London’s resort collection launch party on June 11, wearing the label’s Ultimate Muse Knitted Halter Jumpsuit in white.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for OddMuse

Her toned physique is hardly surprising since she was previously a swimmer specialising in backstroke and even qualified for the Olympics. Emma eventually opted for a career in modelling instead at age 16, thus packing her bags for the fashion capital of the world: Paris.

She was named Miss COED in 2015, a nationwide competition to find “America’s College Sweetheart”.

Emma made a splash about her DMs with Ben Affleck

Selling Sunset is known for their never-ending dramas, feuds, and gossip, but the former model revealed some juicy news about her love life in season 5 episode 5.

Emma claimed that she matched with Ben Affleck on celebrity dating app Raya – yes, Batman – sending fans into a frenzy because she would’ve put a stop to Bennifer and become Bemma.

“May or may not have been texting me. He [Ben] may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times,” she told Chrishell. “We have the Boston connection, so that was his opening pick-up line.” Both Emma and Ben were raised in Massachusetts.

The text messages happened “right before” J-Lo and Ben reunited, admitted Emma, though the actor’s representative later clarified that he hadn’t been active on the app for years. “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” they told People.

The Selling Sunset star later cleared up that the interaction occurred in 2019.

Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

