Emma Hernan faces worst nightmare as she 'sees man she ghosted' in Starbucks











Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan has told fans how she faced anyone’s worst nightmare – seeing someone she reportedly ghosted when she went out to buy Starbucks. It’s enough to leave anyone horrified.

The blonde bombshell, who rose to fame after being featured in the Netflix hit show as a realtor, couldn’t resist a caffeine fix the other day.

The star, who celebrated her 30th birthday earlier this year, regularly updates fans on social media on her adventures – including any that aren’t as fun as the glamorous Red Carpets.

However, this small outing appeared to have an awkward encounter thrust into the mix.

Emma Hernan sees ‘the guy she ghosted’

While sharing photos of her Starbucks trip, Emma explained what happened to her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

She said: “When you’re waiting for your latte at Starbucks and you see the guy you ghosted pull in.”

Emma then added an embarrassed and crying-laughing emoji to explain how she felt.

The Netflix star then proceeded to share more photos of her active October full of events and good times with friends. This included her dressing in a gorgeous pastel pink button-up dress alongside co-star Chelsea Lazkani.

In another snap, we see her smiling from ear-to-ear with best pal Chrishell Stause and her pup. The duo is almost attached at the hip and often lift each other up on social media, after their strong bond began on Selling Sunset.

Fans also see a glimpse of the star catching some beauty sleep while on a private jet. It’s most likely Emma was trying to stock up on some energy in between her busy schedule.

Emma and Chrishell’s adorable friendship

Selling Sunset: Season 5. Pictured: Emma Hernan in episode 1 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

The pair isn’t shy from sharing how much their friendship means to each of them.

It’s often we see both realtors posing on each other Grams and appearing on the Red Carpet together.

Emma and Chrishell’s friendship began when she joined the Oppenheim Group amid Season four of the show, writes Radio Times. Since then, the pair seem inseparable. Emma also has a close bond with Chrishell’s partner G-Flip as well.

They often enjoy friend dates out, or head off as a trio, which fans can’t get enough of.

Viewers are hoping they’ll get to see more of G-Flip in the upcoming seasons of Selling Sunset, but only time will tell as filming is wrapping up.

