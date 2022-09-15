Emma Hernan refuses to say goodbye to summer with dazzling hot pink mini dress











Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan proved pink is definitely her color as she rocked up to a Lulus event in a hot pink mini dress – summer is never over in LA!

From her neon green gown at the MTV Movie & TV Awards to her red ruffle dress for Netflix’s Open House event, Emma Hernan is truly a fashion chameleon.

Last week, the stylish Oppenheim Group agent was a vibrant vision in hot pink as she stepped out in a beaded mini dress for a brand event – it’s available online so you can grab it too.

Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan is pretty in pink during LA heatwave

The West Coast reached record-breaking temperatures last week as areas in Southern California hit more than 100 degrees during the grueling heatwave.

That, however, didn’t interrupt Emma’s usual busy schedule of realtor duties and brand appearances. Channeling Barbie, the Selling Sunset cast member opted for a short pink dress and matching open-toed heels amid the sweltering weather.

Sporting an Ariana Grande-esque hairstyle, the 30-year-old was the perfect model to showcase Lulus’ latest style.

“Summer might be over but pink will always be my go-to color,” she captioned the three snaps. “Thanks Lulus for the cute dress, I’m obsessed!”

While we can’t offer you Emma’s usual eye-watering designer fits, you can get your hands on the more affordable embellished dress. It’s the Divine Decoration Hot Pink Beaded Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress on the Lulus website, retailing for $78.

View Instagram Post

We’re not the only ones obsessed with the look; so is BFF and fellow style queen Chrishell Stause. “Is there any color you don’t look bomb in?” she commented. No, Chrishell, there isn’t.

Chelsea Lazkani also had nothing but praise, calling her colleague “pretty perfect.”

Emma’s working LA while her boss parties in Mykonos

The Selling Sunset crew recently glammed up for the Emmy’s 2022 hoping to bag the gong for outstanding unstructured reality program. Although they lost out to Love On The Spectrum, Chrishell, Emma and Chelsea would’ve won best fashion in their figure-flattering frocks.

Meanwhile, boss Jason Oppenheim has been living his best life in Mykonos with new girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk. After going public in July, the couple haven’t been afraid to show some PDA.

The real estate broker was spotted kissing Marie-Lou during their Greek vacation and fans will be seeing their romance unfold in season 6 as People reports the Paris-based model has joined her beau for a few scenes.

As to whether it’s going to be awkward in the office, Jason clarifies the two women have met and he is on good terms with his ex. “They probably won’t be hanging out though,” he added.

View Instagram Post

