











Taking a deserved break from selling sunsets, co-stars Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause are the definitions of best friend goals.

The two posed together as they are spent quality time together with Emma’s ‘new summer motto’.

Days after the confirmation of Netflix’s Selling Sunset being renewed for an additional two seasons, Emma and Chrishell went on a girls’ date at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Both having a huge fan base from their adventures in The Oppenheim Group, it’s no surprise that they’ve been living their best life. Already feeling the summer, the two reality stars have said to be following Nina Parker’s motto of living their lives to the fullest.

Chrishell and Emma, who met during season four, have become very close friends. There’s no big commission that could replace that.

Emma says ‘YOLO’ as she feels ‘summer vibes’ with Chrishell

On June 27, the 31-year-old reality star updated her 3.1 million followers with a picture of her co-star and bestie, Chrishell Stause. The two looked stunning as they wore very slim-fitting dresses in the gorgeous weather.

Sharing four images, posing alone and with Chrishell, the Bay Stater captioned: “Summer motto “Surrender to the vibes” -Nina Parker ❤️💃🏼 … someone might regret telling me this but until then YOLO!!!😂😂😂.”

Other Selling Sunset cast members did not fail on leaving some comments for both stars. Perfectly demonstrating that the drama in The Oppenheim Group is just temporary.

“My beauties miss you. Girls’ day soon!” wrote Heather Rae Young. Chelsea Lazkani followed: “Summer looks good on you 😍😍😍.”

Davina Potratz, using various emojis to describe each realtor, commented: “Love these dresses, you both look hot!! 😍💖💙💃🏻.” Chrishell Stause’s comment couldn’t be missed, agreeing with Emma: “BEST motto🤣🤣🤣”

Emma and Chrishell’s friendship

Emma and Chrishell bonded from the very start of Selling Sunset and even joined forces against Christine Quinn. Despite Emma joining the group in season four, the two instantly clicked with each other.

Ignoring the numerous drama in the group, the two reality stars have stuck together. The duo became the envy of many fans who were manifesting such strong friendships as theirs. Emma even referred to Chrishell as the “truffle” of her “risotto”. So cute!

Since then, both reality stars have not missed to like each other’s Instagram posts, throwing in some compliments and supporting each other on their journeys outside of Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset renews for two more seasons

BREAKING: Selling Sunset has been renewed for a sixth *and* seventh season! Production will start this summer. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/vm8PUn4mLQ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 23, 2022

On June 23, it was confirmed by Netflix that Selling Sunset would be renewed for a sixth and seventh season. As reported by Metro, the following seasons will give fans an update on the many bombshells that were dropped during the reunion of season five.

Fans will see the popular faces of Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, and Mary Fitzgerald amongst others as they dive into their personal lives. Viewers will see them close-up as they are making millions of dollars in commission to sell the most exclusive homes in Los Angeles.

Although the fifth season premiered a few months ago, the cast of Selling Sunset will begin filming this summer. When the news was confirmed, many fans went wild with excitement. However, who can blame them?

