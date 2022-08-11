











Selling Sunset fans will be put out of their misery as season 6 is set to arrive ‘soon’, as teased by Emma Hernan in a stunning photoshoot at the $75 million mansion.

Season 5 had fans glued to their seats with Chrishelle Stause and boss Jason Oppenheim’s love story that fizzled out by the end of the 11 episodes. Heather Rae Young married Flip Or Flop star and fellow real estate connoisseur Tarek El Moussa, and drama queen Christine Quinn was accused of bribing Emma’s clients – which she firmly denied – and subsequently exited the show to launch her own company, RealOpen.

With OG cast members exiting and two new additions, hype for the upcoming season is at an all-time high and Emma has added to the fire by revealing they’ll be back in the near future.

Emma hints at Selling Sunset season 6 arrival

Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On Wednesday (August 10, 2022), the blonde bombshell realtor posted a photo to rally fans’ enthusiasm for season 6.

“Who is excited for the new season?!” she captioned the post. Wearing a ravishing red silk chiffon gown from Aadnevik’s SS20 collection. The 30-year-old can be seen posing alongside BFF Chrishell, who wore a sheer Michael Costello dress.

The photo dates back to late June, where the cast united for Netflix’s open house. It was the ultimate reality TV crossover as Bling Empire’s Kane Lim was among the mingling guests.

The season 6 release date remains unknown, but Emma teased viewers on her Instagram Story that it will return “soon”.

“Who is excited for Selling Sunset to return to screen soon?” she asked.

View Instagram Post

Meet the new season 6 members

Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi were revealed to be Selling Sunset’s newbies in early August.

Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nicole studied marketing and public relations in college before moving to Los Angeles in 2007. She may be new to the show, but she’s been working at The Oppenheim Group for years. Nicole was actually approached to join Selling Sunset in season 1. Unprepared to give cameras all-access to her work and personal life, the realtor passed on the opportunity but is ready to take it on in 2022.

View Instagram Post

If the name Bre Tiesi sounds familiar, it’s because she made headlines in June following the birth of her son with Nick Cannon.

The Calabasas native knuckled down on a career in property just before the pandemic hit. Reportedly, “that’s when started making some high-figure sales,” she told People.

View Instagram Post

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK