'Heartthrob' Jason Oppenheim towers over girlfriend Marie-Lou in steamy photos











Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk share their steamy photos ‘while in Paris’. Currently, on cloud nine, the realtor is ‘happy every day’ with his girlfriend.

Dating since earlier this summer, Jason and Marie-Lou appear to be incredibly happy together. Even though the 45-year-old previously admitted to not being ready to settle down, Jason seems to be climbing up the steps to a future with the young model.

A couple of weeks ago, Jason teased a photoshoot with his partner during their short vacation in Paris. Leaving fans wanting to see the steamy shots, the Oppenheim founder has now given a sneak peek of some of the shots.

‘Heartthrob’ Jason and Marie-Lou couple’s photoshoot

On October 14, Jason and Marie-Lou posed together for a steamy photoshoot with the realtor sharing the results on social media.

Earlier this month, Jason traveled to the French capital to spend some time in Marie-Lou’s home city. From views of the Eiffel Tower to spending time with their friends, the couple had a photo shoot together, and it sent temperatures soaring.

In a message to their followers, Jason wrote: “While in Paris. Thank you to the most talented Parisian photographer @charlottelobry for these beautiful photos!”

In the first image, the 45-year-old seems to tower over his girlfriend as the photographer played around with various shoot options. Other photos include the couple in matching outfits and a portrait of him with his shirt unbuttoned and holding a cup of coffee and a cigarette.

Fans react to steamy shoot

Fans of the Selling Sunset star left comments on the couple gushing about their relationship. Other comments pointed out how the realtor was made to appear taller than her. It’s no secret the duo don’t care about their height differences and still gush about each other on Red Carpets and on social media clips.

Some followers couldn’t help but call the Netflix star a ‘heartthrob’ as they gushed over the snaps.

One fan wrote: “Every single one is amazing”

Another one followed: “Love how he’s taller than her in this pic! Great pic though”.

Another third hoped: “I have a feeling they’re gonna get engaged.”

In search of a Parisian home

Spending a couple of romantic days in the city of love left the popular star looking at the possibility of searching for a second home to spend more time with his girlfriend.

Although the model is known to be traveling back and forth to the United States, Paris, and Berlin, the 25-year-old resides in Paris and has a long-distance relationship with the Netflix star.

However, both are eager to fight the distance and time together between schedules. Nurk is set to appear in episodes of the upcoming fifth season of Selling Sunset, Jason confirmed ahead of the release.

