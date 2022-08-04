











Heather Young is missing her husband Tarek El Moussa as they spend the ‘longest time apart’ since their fairytale relationship began.

Tarek El Moussa is currently on a family trip with his two children Brayden and Taylor, who he shares with his ex-wife and reality star Christina Haack. They set of for Cabo in Mexico.

However, this time, Selling Sunset star and pregnant wife Heather Young stayed home on doctor’s orders.

Last month, the couple announced via Instagram the two were expecting to welcome their first child together, after attempting IVF. The lovebirds ended the happy month by revealing to their followers the gender of their future child – a baby boy was to be born in the beginning of 2023.

Heather and Tarek’s ‘longest time apart’

View Instagram Post

On August 3, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to publicly tell her husband that she was missing him. Adding various photos of their pregnancy announcement, Heather revealed to her 2.9 million Instagram fans that it was the first time the couple had been away from each other for so long.

Accumulating more than 50k likes in under a day, she wrote in her caption: “Missing my best friend while he’s away in Cabo with the kids and our families so I’m going through photos that I love of us 🤍.”

She continued: “This is the longest we’ve been apart since we’ve been together so I’m maybeee getting a little separation anxiety 😆.”

Heather concluded by asking her fans for distraction by asking about their favourite books and TV shows. The comment section became filled with many suggestions, as some joked for the realtor to watch Netflix’s hit reality series, Selling Sunset.

Tarek and Heather tied the knot two years after the pair met on 2019’s Fourth of July. Since then, the two have spent the majority of their days together going on holidays and spending time on their yacht with their families.

Tarek’s trip with his two eldest children

View Instagram Post

The 40-year-old realtor shared an image summarising his trip with his 1.2 million followers. Tarek and his two children Brayden and Taylor spent a few days in Diamante Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

As Tarek explained what “the three musketeers” had done on their trip, he didn’t forget to give a special shoutout to his wife at home, Heather.

As they smiled at the camera, Tarek captioned: “The three musketeers take Cabo! 😎 It’s not the same without @heatherraeyoung but we’re holding down the fort over here doing a whole lot of jet skiing, swimming, family dinners, and just having the best time.”

The reality star finalised: “Enjoying every moment before it’s back to work for me and back to school for the kids! ❤️.”

Amongst the hundreds of comments, Heather’s nabbed the top spot by leaving a heartwarming message. She wrote: “All this warms my heart I miss my love so so much. Can’t wait to kiss you tomorrow my love.”

‘The flipping El Moussas’ are so excited to meet their baby boy

View Instagram Post

One year into their marriage, Heather and Tarek announced they were expecting their first child together. This will become Heather’s first child, and Tarek’s third.

Earlier this year, the couple shared with fans they had been trying to get pregnant and after some time, started to consider other methods.

The couple began looking into egg-freezing. As per Page Six, she described it to be “not the most fun thing to go through”. But they were left waiting to hear good news from their doctor.

However, nature had other plans as months later, the 33-year-old realtor announced the news of her pregnancy with Tarek, as she filmed his reaction.