











Selling Sunset sensation Heather Rae Young has announced with husband Tarek El Moussa they are pregnant and expecting their first baby together.

The realtor shared the happy news on all of her social media, including stunning photos on Instagram as well as a video on TikTok.

The 34-year-old told PEOPLE that hubby Tarek has been “so supportive” as her body begins to change with the pregnancy.

The couple is expecting their first baby together, and shared a series of photos online of Heather’s baby bump.

He makes me feel ‘so beautiful and special’

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Heather explained doting dad-of-two Tarek has been supportive every step of the way so far.

She said: “He’s just been so positive and making me feel so beautiful and special.”

It’s Heather’s first baby – the real estate star loves being stepmom to Tarek’s children Taylor and Brayden – and is grateful for the group of friends she has that are giving her pregnancy and parenting tips.

Happy surprise

The duo were in the middle of IVF (in vitro fertilization) treatments and had a date set for an embryo transfer when the surprise came.

“It was a huge shock,” Heather explains.

“We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF”. Heather explained they had everything mapped out, by saying: “We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

She then added she’s “so excited it happened like this.”

Heather and Tarek began dating in 2019 and exchanged vows last year. Tarek shares 11-year-old Taylor and six-year-old Brayden with ex Christina Hall.

Selling Sunset stars react

Heather’s co-stars on Selling Sunset are over the moon with the news.

Chrishell Stause commented on Heather’s photos: “So so so happy for you! Lucky little one to have you!”

Maya Vander added: “Yesssss!! Love you both and big congratulations!!”

And Chelsea penned: “Ahhhhhh. Congratulations to the best, most caring and loving mommy. Love you guys!”

