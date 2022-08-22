Heather shines spotlight on romantic ride with Tarek in racy PDA throwback













Heather Young and Tarek El Moussa aren’t shy about their relationship, even with PDA-filled throwback photos. To celebrate Tarek’s 41st birthday, the Selling Sunset star hit the throwback button with some of her favorite moments, including a racy shot.

The past three years have been a wild ride for the couple that met on the night of the Fourth of July. Since then, the celebrations are coming in handy for the popular couple, who announced earlier this year that they were expecting their first child together, confirmed to be a baby boy.

As they toasted his birthday with their growing family, Heather expressed her love for her hubby condensing their best moments together in eight pictures.

Heather’s throwback birthday post for Tarek

On August 21, Heather took to Instagram to congratulate her husband Tarek on what was his 41st birthday. Remembering the moments she has spent with him, the best moment was on the first slide – It was getting hot in there!

Heather‘s racy PDA birthday message also included a timeline of their relationship; the beginning of their romance, when they got married, that stunning Ferrari for her birthday, and photos with Tarek’s daughter Taylor. Of course, the celebration of their baby’s gender reveal.

To top off her birthday message, Heather included a heartwarming text to let the whole world and her 3 million Instagram followers know how much she loved him.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to the man who forever has my heart my true soulmate. To the best daddy, my best friend the most hardworking and dedicated man I know, the most loving and kind person, the most generous friend, and the best partner I could ever ask for.”

It continued: “Words can’t begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you as my person and as the father to our baby boy & to Tay & Bray. You’ve shown me what pure happiness is.”

It concluded: “I love this life that we’ve built together and there’s truly no one I’d rather grow old with than you. You deserve to feel special every day but I hope today you feel it a little extra. Happy birthday, baby, I love you.”

Reacting to their “shining” love

As expected, followers of the fan-favorite Selling Sunset star reacted to the heartfelt message, as many gushed about their fairytale romance. Many agreed that Heather had found her “happily ever after”.

All eyes were on the first image, and a fan wrote: “That first picture tho.”

Another one added: “Perfect match”

A fan pointed out: “I love that the love you have for him shines through you when you speak of him and look at him. I adore you, I’ve always liked him and I’m so happy you found your happily ever after.”

Of course, the birthday boy left a comment to emphasize the love he has received from Heather during these three past years. He wrote: Awe love you!!! What a ride it’s been and just the beginning!!”

Entering a new chapter

At the end of the day after celebrating his birthday accompanied by pregnant Heather and his two children, Taylor and Brayden, the Flip or Flop alum posted a picture on his Instagram account to commemorate the special day at the pool which included golden balloons that spelled his initials.

Part of his birthday celebration included an early gift from his wife taking him to a Porsche race track while the reality star donned a denim jacket with a sparkly “mama” embroidered on the back.

In a message to his 1.2 million Instagram followers he included three pictures to summarize his beginning in a new chapter.

He wrote: “41 has never felt so good. Thank you all for the birthday wishes – 40 was a great start to an even better decade, so I’m excited to see what this year has in store!!!”

Tarek added: “And an extra special thank you to my kids and my amazing wife @heatherraeyoung for making this birthday and every birthday so incredible. I love you and feel lucky to have you by my side for this next chapter!”