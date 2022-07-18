











Heather Young shared the news of her first pregnancy with her husband Tarek El Moussa. The news has had both Tarek’s daughter Taylor and son Brayden excited to welcome another sibling. Especially little Bray.

Some good news for the Selling Sunset fans. Another realtor is about to become a mom. Not even a year after tying the knot, the yacht lovers and realtors are now expanding their family as they announced the news to their Instagram followers.

While Tarek is already a father of two children, this will be Heather Young‘s first child with her husband. The happy news was announced weeks after both shared the debut of their own docuseries titled The Flipping El Moussas, The show will be focused on Heather and Tarek joining forces as they sell the sunsets in Tarek’s business.

Heather gushes over Bray ‘hearing the baby’

View Instagram Post

Sharing the news of her pregnancy with her 2.9 million Instagram followers, the 34-year-old recalled a couple of details about the reactions of her stepchildren, especially the youngest of the house, six-year-old Brayden.

On July 16, alongside a lengthy caption and two images with her stepchildren, the realtor shared her excitement over her family life. She detailed meeting “the one”, raising two “incredible kids” and now being pregnant and expanding the family.

Heather wrote in her caption: “The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been. They try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names.”

“And it’s so cute, Bray comes up to me every day we have the kids and says “how big is your baby today” And he’ll put his ear to my belly and say “I can hear the baby” 🥺 My heart!!!!,” she continued.

Fans are seeing the pregnancy ‘glow’ on Heather

View Instagram Post

Days after announcing her pregnancy, the reality TV star has been sharing more pictures of her baby bump. While on a trip to Mykonos (Greece) recently, the realtor posed on a yacht as she caressed her belly.

Fans complimented the realtor as they noticed that Heather is in her stages of pregnancy glow. One can’t deny that she’s completely rocking the first trimester.

A fan commented: “You’re glowing Mumma ❤️.” A second one followed: “Cutest little bump 😍.”

“Pregnancy glow. Heather you look fantastic!”, another fan penned.

“So excited!!!❤️❤️❤️,” wrote husband and father-to-be, Tarek. Selling Sunset co-stars also threw some heartwarming comments to their close friend.

Tarek’s adorable reaction to third child news

Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Looking to expand their family since the couple tied the knot, Heather and Tarek are soon-to-be parents of their first child together. Tarek is already a father of two children with his ex-partner Christina Haack, with whom he maintains an amicable relationship as they co-parent their two kids.

Heather shared the moment Tarek found out here.

*Warning: Clip contains strong adult language*

While opening the box which showed a baby’s bodysuit and several pregnancy tests, the 40-year-old realtor can be heard excitingly saying: “Are you pregnant? Holy s***!”.

As both laughed and tightly hugged each other, Tarek repeatedly said: “So many questions, I told you!“

In her caption, Heather confessed that both “had been trying so hard for a baby”. Heather and Tarek are expecting to welcome their child in early 2023.

Congratulations to the ‘flipping’ couple!