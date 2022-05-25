Heather Young snuggles up beside her honey as their yacht sails into the sunset













No more dramas within the Selling Sunset stars. Half of the Selling Sunset squad took some time off cameras for quality time spent together as they just enjoyed the sunset with Heather Young snuggling up herself.

Despite previously having had clashes with her co-stars, Heather has decided to put the drama past behind her. Now, it’s safe to say that there are good vibes between the girls, or at least the majority of them.

Heather on a yacht creating new friendships

On Monday, May 23, Selling Sunset star Heather updated her Instagram account by sharing a few pictures of her yacht get-together with other Selling Sunset stars and her hubby Tarek El Moussa in Newport Beach, California.

In a gloomy yet festive atmosphere, the likes of Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, and Chelsea Lazkani joined the couple with other influencers and their new acquaintances.

Gathering over 71k likes, she wrote to her 2.7 million followers: “My honey and I hosted a yacht day yesterday 🤍 we love bringing our friends together and creating new friendships! Almost summertime…. who’s excited 🙋🏼‍♀️.”

“Best day! Thank you for having us babe. 💗💗💗,” wrote Chelsea.

Tarek also commented: “It was so much fun!”

Fans are loving the good vibes “even when they aren’t filming”

Used to the drama and arguments that arise between the girls of the Oppenheim Group, fans of the show were surprised to see them together. Although Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Davina Potratz, and others seemed to have missed their get-together.

“❤️❤️🙌🙌🔥🔥loving the selling sunset vibes with all the ladies!!! #sellingsunset,” wrote a fan.

A second one added: “It is nice to see you guys hangout even when you aren’t filming.”

“Omg poor amanza with all the couples lol😭,” pointed out a fan as she spotted that Amanza was the only single lady on the yacht.

It’s their thing – Heather and Tarek started their romance on a yacht

As reported by Showbiz CheatSheet, the famous Selling Sunset couple met on the night of the 4th of July, when Heather “hopped onto his boat.”

Last year during an appearance at the Endless Hustle podcast, he revealed to have not known her and being “just a lucky guy that day”.

Tarek added: “So she jumps on my boat, I had no idea who she was. I had no idea about her show. I’m mid conversation with someone and I look over and I see her and I walked right to her.”

Surprisingly to Heather, the reality TV star actually knew about Tarek from him having slid into her DMs in the past while she was in a relationship. Years later, who would’ve known that they would end up together and now as husband and wife.

