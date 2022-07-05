











Selling Sunset’s star Heather Young and hubby Tarek El Moussa are celebrating their three years since the pair first met. The reality star revealed they met by chance on the same night celebrating the Fourth of July in Newport.

The couple first met in 2019 while the two were celebrating America’s independence on their respective yachts with their friends. Tarek, who was rejected by Heather in the past, knew from the moment he saw her that he was going to marry her. Aww.

Three years later, the two successful realtors have been married for nine months. Joining forces, they are also in the works of creating their own reality show as husband and wife.

Dream team or what?

Heather still gets the “chills” with Tarek

Heather and Tarek are celebrating three years since they first met. To commemorate the day, which the realtor said to be “extra special” for them, she wrote a lengthy heartfelt message. The pictures showed from their beginnings as a couple to becoming husband and wife.

Sharing it with her 2.8 million Instagram followers, the 34-year-old wrote: “Fireworks any time I’m with you. ❤️ Today’s already a celebratory day but for us, it’s a little extra. Some of you might already know this but 3 years ago on this exact day I met my soulmate 🥰.“

Heather explained that both met when they were on separate boats in Newport. Heather and Tarek were with their respective friends.

“I randomly, by chance, ended up jumping onto Tarek’s boat… Little did we know that moment would change both of our lives forever,” Heather shared.

She continued: “There’s a lot of cute details to the story that I’ve shared in the past but I swear I still till this day get chills when I think about this moment… it just goes to show that you never know what life has in store for you 🤍.“

“So I hope you all have a beautiful and safe Fourth of July and who knows, maybe some of you will have a life-changing moment this weekend 😉🥰 and to my love @therealtarekelmoussa, meeting you was truly one of the best days of my life. I love you, baby,” Heather concluded expressing her feelings.

Tarek slid into Heather’s DMs in the past

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The two real estate agents met on July 4, 2019, in Newport. Despite her good impression of the Iranian-American realtor, Heather was unaware that she had rejected the 40-year-old through Insta DMs in the past.

As per Showbiz CheatSheet, the Flip or Flop star revealed the reason he had been turned down by the Selling Sunset star was that she had a boyfriend at the time. Years later, the two bumped into each other “by chance”.

Heather, who accidentally got into his boat, ended up going on a first date two weeks after meeting him. Things must’ve gone very well on their first date, as months later they made their relationship “Instagram official”.

Who knew that destiny would bring these two together? The rest is now history.

He knew Heather was the one “the second” they met

That’s right, fans cannot stop gushing about this couple. And who can blame them? The way they speak about each other publicly is simply, adorable.

If there’s one thing that Heather and Tarek love to do (besides going on trips with their yacht) is to celebrate their love and their feelings for each other. It doesn’t matter the occasion, the couple will always have more words to say to each other.

Celebrating their fifth month as Mr and Mrs El Moussa, the realtor wrote a heartfelt paragraph about his love for her and knowing he wanted to marry her “the second” they first met.

“There was just something about her that was special. I’ll never forget the first time I saw that huge smile, I knew I had to pursue her,” Tarek told his 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Tarek then continued complimenting her and mentioned the positive impact on his life and his children: “She loves them as her own and shows up for them every day, no matter what she’s dealing with.”

The pair tied the knot in October 2021.

