











Heather Rae El Moussa announced her pregnancy on Wednesday (July 13, 2022), so she'll be joining the other Selling Sunset stars who are juggling motherhood with TV stardom.

If you think you can’t do it all, just look at the cast of Selling Sunset.

Not only are they successful real estate agents and TV stars, they are also mothers first and foremost. But thanks to their reality fame, they can add “influencer” to their résumé. Some have even left Oppenheim to become businesswomen – the list is endless.

When they’re not on TV or touring luxury mansions, the moms are spending time with their bundles of joy, so let’s look at how they’re gracefully navigating motherhood as career women.

These Selling Sunset stars will always have time for their families

Mary Fitzgerald

Viewers found out Mary had a son in season 1 when she nonchalantly mentioned to Romain Bonnet “you’re not really that much older than my son.”

The realtor gave birth to Austin Babbitt when she was just 16 years old; Austin is now 24 years old, so Romain is only four years older.

Unlike her co-stars, who are juggling property listings with changing diapers, Mary can freely travel the world stress-free with her husband of two years. Austin even walked her down the aisle in season 2.

Her only child may be a grown man, but that won’t stop Mary from tearing up as he jets across the world.

That doesn’t mean baby number two is off the table either; the 41-year-old told The Sun in 2020 she wanted to freeze her eggs.

Christine Quinn

Christine’s fate on Selling Sunset remains a mystery, but one thing we know is she’s not stepping away from real estate for parenthood.

She launched RealOpen with husband Christian Richard in April after disagreements with The Oppenheim Group, a year after the birth of their son Christian Georges Dumontet.

Her motherly duties hasn’t stopped her from travelling the world for events and she even made her catwalk debut for Balenciaga last week.

Every street is a catwalk for the 33-year-old – who else looks this good pushing a stroller?

Maya Vander

Maya exited the show after season 5 but then she’s got a lot on her plate. She’s already a mother of two, although she suffered a tragic stillbirth in November 2021 at 38 weeks, calling it: “The hardest day of [my] life.” Six months later, the 39-year-old revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

The realtor has kept her spirits up, though, often gushing about her family of four, referring to Aiden and Elle as “her oxygen”. Being a mother is her favorite job, she admitted.

Amanza Smith

Amanza’s two kids, Noah and Braker, rarely appear on the show but they’re her priority. Season 4 explored her family life and situation with ex-husband Ralph Brown, a former NFL athlete.

In March 2021, the 45-year-old told The Sun she was fighting for full custody of her children. According to court documents obtained by People in October, she gained sole legal and physical custody of Noah and Braker.

She gushed about her “beautiful babies” in May, calling them her “greatest accomplishment”.

“You are both the kindest, most compassionate and appreciative little souls I’ve ever known! I am so very proud of what amazing little humans you’ve become and I’ll be forever proud to be your mama,” she wrote on Instagram.

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea joined in season 5 but she’s already fitting right in as she can bond with the other Selling Sunset mothers.

She and husband Jeff Lazkani are parents to Maddo Ali Levon and Melia Man. The British-Nigerian realtor met her spouse while travelling in the US and decided to stay permanently.

“Almost two years ago I came to Los Angeles for what was meant to be a short break,” she wrote in 2017. “I stayed because I fell in love. It was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Check out this photo of her adorable family on Instagram:

