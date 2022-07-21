How Selling Sunset turned Chrishell Stause into a reality TV queen













July 21, 2022 marks Chrishell Stause’s 41st birthday so let’s take a look at how she went from soap actress to beloved Selling Sunset star.

Chrishell celebrated her 41st birthday three days earlier on Monday with a night out on the town with fellow Selling Sunset co-stars and Jason Oppenheim – her ex-boyfriend and boss.

With paparazzi now following her every move, it’s a far cry from her early days on TV nearly two decades ago. With her fame hitting an all-time high thanks to the Netflix reality show, proving it’s never too late to accomplish your ambitions.

Chrishell was a soap star in 2005

Prior to a career as a top realtor, the 41-year-old pursued acting and landed the role of villain Amanda Dillon on ABC’s All My Children in May 2005. Unfortunately, the show was canceled by September 2011.

It wasn’t a smooth journey up the fame ladder from there: she joined NBC’s Days Our Lives as Jordan Ridgeway, but reportedly found herself jobless when the character was killed off before her contract ended.

The TV personality appeared in a handful of shows before Selling Sunset propelled her to major fame.

How Chrishell Stause proved she’s the queen of Selling Sunset

She brought the drama

Never did we think real estate could get so dramatic, but put a group of confident career-minded women into a rivalry to become the best employee and sparks are bound to fly.

Chrishell was the new girl at the company and that rubbed Christine the wrong way. In a bid to prove her skills, the pair battled it out for a multi-million dollar client, which Chrishell eventually won. Christine, however, called it “beginner’s luck”.

In season 3, Christine’s gothic-themed wedding was interrupted by Chrishell’s argument with Davina regarding her divorce from Justin Hartley. The star, now dating G-Flip, accused Davina of taking Justin’s side, though she was only remaining neutral. The spat eventually erupted and Chrishell walked out of the wedding.

Chrishell pushed The Oppenheim Group to expand into the Valley

The actress proved herself to be a valuable asset for the Oppenheim brothers as she convinced them to expand into the Valley. They were initially skeptical of the proposal, but her perseverance was effective, so they accepted the idea.

It all paid off in the end as it raked in a few big sales.

MTV’s best reality star 2022

She earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding guest performer in 2020 for Days Of Our Lives, but she finally bagged an MTV Award this year for best reality star.

Chrishell was the only member to earn a solo nomination, crowning her the ultimate Selling Sunset queen. She was also nominated for best fight with Christine – if they won, their acceptance speech would’ve been awkward.

She earns over $10K per sponsored Instagram post

According to The Sun, Chrishell earned over $1 million in commissions from sealing seven deals in 2021. Her popularity on the Netlfix show has meant she can charge brands a big buck for social media adverts. Cosmopolitan published Bed Kingdom’s findings on the highest-earning reality stars on Instagram, with Chrishell taking the top spot at $10,369 per post.

That’s all thanks to her then-3.1 million followers. She now stands at 3.6 million, so charges have likely increased.

Estimated net worth: $5 million

