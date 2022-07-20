











A love as warm as a sunset was sold to Heather, who fell for Tarek El Moussa after an unexpected meeting. Now, Selling Sunset’s Heather Young is expanding her blended family with the House Flipper.

In the span of three years, the couple has gotten married, signed a major deal for a combined reality show, and are now soon-to-be parents of their first child together.

Heather and Tarek aren’t afraid to show the love they have for each other. On their respective Instagram accounts, the two realtors have gushed about each other since the moment they first met. How adorable.

Though Heather didn’t have kids before her relationship with the 40-year-old ‘flipping’ El Moussa, Tarek shared two children with reality star Christina Haack. However, there seem to be good vibes amongst them, and they are a super blended family.

As Heather and Tarek are enjoying getting ready for their first baby together, we take a look at the Selling Sunset star’s blended family.

Heather Young becomes Mrs. El Moussa after love at first yacht

If there is one thing that defines the love between Heather and Tarek, it is their passion for yachts. Funny and romantically enough, that’s how the couple first locked eyes on each other for the first time on July 4, 2019.

According to People, Heather accidentally jumped into Tarek’s yacht on the evening of America’s Independence celebration, and the two hit it off right away. Not even a month later, the two made their relationship public and have been hooked ever since.

Still, things are technically not official until it goes on Instagram, right? On August 8, 2019, they made an announcement on their respective social media accounts.

“My heart is so full and happy. Sometimes someone comes into your life and you just know they are meant to be there,” Heather wrote on her Instagram post.

Christina Haack and parenting Tarek’s two children

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack were together for seven years before they split. The duo officially divorced in 2018. The two realtors’ share 10-year-old Taylor and five-year-old Brayden together.

Despite the two calling it quits, it seems that they still maintain an amicable relationship. They both co-parent their two kids and are now happily married to new partners.

In 2018, Christina married Ant Anstead. However, the couple called it quits two years later after welcoming their son Hudson London Anstead. Now, she is married to Josh Hall.

As per Tarek, the 40-year-old fell head over heels for the Selling Sunset star. The two became engaged a year after meeting. The lovebirds married the following year in a lavish Santa Barbara wedding.

Taylor and Brayden are currently being co-parented by Christina and Josh, as well as Tarek and Heather.

Expecting a first child with Tarek

A dream of Heather’s has always been to expand her family with Tarek. Nonetheless, the Selling Sunset star didn’t expect the pleasant surprise this soon. On July 14, 2022, the 34-year-old announced that she was expecting her first baby.

Not only did Selling Sunset get a sixth and seven season confirmed, but Tarek and Heather also got their own reality show.

As per their announcements, both took their Instagram to share the happy news as the family shared pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot. Taylor and Brayden also posed with both parents.