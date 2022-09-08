









After dating Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim is now coupling up with model Marie-Lou Nurk. A year on, the realtor reflected on his time in a relationship with his co-star.

Selling Sunset‘s president and founder of The Oppenheim Group is “happy every day” in his romance with his Parisian beau. Remembering his secret romance with Chrishell, he said at the time he felt ‘overwhelmed’.

Don’t worry fans, there are no bad vibes between the two realtors.

Jason felt ‘overwhelmed’ in a secret romance with Chrishell

Selling Sunset: Season 5. Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause in episode 2 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Oppenheim and Chrishell were Selling Sunset’s most powerful duo. However, the two didn’t announce their relationship to the public until two months of secretly dating. The 45-year-old had it very clear he wasn’t too keen to relieve that situation again.

During an interview with PEOPLE, he recalled: “We kept that private for a while, but we were so careful. And that was so difficult. I didn’t want to go through that again.”

As longtime fans of the series might know, Jason also had a relationship with Mary Fitzgerlad. So, the idea of getting into a relationship with a co-worker wasn’t an “epic idea”. However, what started as good friends, ended in a romance.

Chrishell and Jason announced their relationship in July 2021, during the time the cast was taking a break from filming seasons four and five. Nonetheless, after gushing over each other for months, it was announced the stars had broken up before Christmas.

New romances and zero dramas

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Now, the realtor is “happy every day” in a relationship with a Paris-based model Marie-Lou Nurk. The two were spotted kissing during a trip to Mykonos in July. Even though he didn’t expect their relationship to be known to the public so early, he wasn’t necessarily hiding it.

“I suppose if we were being very careful, we just never would’ve kissed in public,” he told the news outlet. “But I certainly wasn’t thinking that we would get caught — and on some Greek island in a parking lot, too.”

Now they both have partners, Chrishell being with Australian musician G-Flip, Jason confirmed there is no bad blood between them. He said they are “in a really good place”.

Despite Jason stating to be “very happy right now”, he also clarified on being “really happy” during his short-but-vivid relationship with his co-star.

There’s no “end in sight” for Selling Sunset

No confirmation dates, but the stars have begun filming for season six of Selling Sunset. It looks like a lot of drama will unfold as real estate agents announce new relationships, babies on the way, and new faces joining the show when Nurk appears in some scenes.

The popularity of the show reflects in the announcements of the renewal for seasons six and seven. Oppenheim doesn’t see an “end in sight” for the series. Not yet.

A spin-off titled Selling the OC has also been filling the gap, viewers are excited to see more of the likes of Emma Hernan, Heather Young, Davia Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, and of course, Jason and Chrishell.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET, SEASONS 1 TO 4, ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK