











Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim was showing off his workout regime while he enjoys a picturesque vacation in Europe – and he was joined by Thanos.

The realtor, who has jet-setted away to Mykonos, Greece, with his brother Brett, made sure to take time out of sunbathing to get in a good workout.

The reality TV star showed fans via his Instagram Stories how he keeps fit while on holiday. His regime included a water-filled weight for bicep reps.

Jason also shared a clip of a resistance band on a gazebo/veranda wooden roof, as he pulled down on it – perfect for ‘arm day’.

However, Jason Oppenheim also revealed how his friends and colleagues wanted a chance to work out, including his security guard named Thanos. Yep, that’s correct – we’d be frightened too.

Inside Jason’s European adventure

The 45-year-old has been flying across Europe for his summer vacation with brother Brett.

First, he travelled to London, England. The duo even appeared on ITV’s This Morning with famous presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

They had to make sure they stopped off for some photos and some grub, of course.

Then they made their way to Mykonos, Greece, for their sunny trip. It came just days after Selling Sunset co-star Heather Young was there with husband Tarek El Moussa.

Sadly, we don’t think they went out together, perhaps timing played a part.

In one shot, where Jason stands next to twin Brett, he captioned the post: “I really can’t think of a caption, but does it need one?”

Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith joked: “Something like… remember when Amanza was here with us last year, how much more fun everyone had?” She made sure to include several laughing emojis.

Emma Hernan and Maya Vander joined in but kept it simple. Emma posted two girls dancing and Maya applauded them with her own emoji choice.

Where’s Chrishell?

Although, some fans couldn’t help but bring up Chrishell Stause – who had a brief spell with Jason last year before they split.

One wrote: “Missing Chrishell,” when another added: “I wish you were with Chrishell like you were last year in Greece. You guys were cute.”

However, Chrishell has moved on with her new partner G-Flip. The realtor and Australian musician have gushed about each other on social media over the past few months and enjoying every moment together.

